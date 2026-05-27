Allied Universal Acquires Canadian Investigations Firm IRM

Allied Universal has acquired Canadian investigations firm Investigative Risk Management as the company expands its insurance claims and fraud investigation capabilities across Canada and North America.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

IRM, which provides workplace investigations, insurance claims investigations and risk management services, will become part of Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations, the company’s global insurance claims services business unit. The acquisition establishes a dedicated Canadian investigative workforce for Allied Universal and expands its ability to support cross-border investigations throughout North America.

Mike Malone, president of Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations, said in an announcement that IRM has developed a strong reputation for investigative work focused on integrity and professionalism.



“This acquisition expands our ability to serve global insurance clients with dedicated Canadian operations while bringing our advanced fraud detection capabilities and Third Eye technology to the Canadian market,” Malone added.

As part of the integration, Allied Universal said it plans to introduce its proprietary fraud detection analytics, risk assessment methodologies, Third Eye and PartnerLink platforms in Canada. The company said the technology is designed to help insurance clients identify fraud risks earlier in the claims process, streamline investigations and accelerate claims resolution.

The acquisition also combines IRM’s investigative capabilities in intelligence-led surveillance, open-source intelligence, digital forensics and cybersecurity with Allied Universal’s broader global resources and technology platforms.

Brian Sartorelli, president of IRM, said joining Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations will expand the organization’s capabilities through access to the company’s global scale and investigative technologies.

“We look forward to combining our investigative expertise with Allied Universal’s global scale, advanced technology platforms, and innovation-driven culture to deliver an unmatched level of capability to clients throughout Canada and beyond,” Sartorelli said.

Following the acquisition, IRM will continue delivering its existing services while integrating Allied Universal’s technology-enabled investigative and fraud detection offerings.