Omnilert Underwrites NCSSD School Safety Training Scholarships

The National Council of School Safety Directors (NCSSD) announced that Omnilert, a provider of AI-enabled gun detection and critical response technology with Homeland Security’s SAFETY Act Designation, is underwriting scholarships for the Foundations of School Security Leadership Certificate course.

The scholarships ensure that cost will not prevent school leaders, administrators and staff from gaining the training needed to protect students and educators.

Developed by NCSSD school security professionals, the Foundations Certificate is a nine-part, self-paced online course based on the Path to Safer Schools framework. It provides a holistic understanding of school safety and security, offering practical applications to strengthen prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

The course is designed for individuals directly or indirectly responsible for school safety, including safety directors, coordinators, principals, administrators and support staff. With Omnilert’s support, participants can complete the training without financial barriers.

“School safety starts with trained leaders who have the knowledge and confidence to guide their districts,” said NCSSD Interim Executive Director Jonathan Kassa. “Omnilert’s investment removes the financial barrier to this training, helping ensure that every school can take the first step on the Path to Safer Schools.”

“Omnilert is proud to support NCSSD and this groundbreaking certificate program,” said Dave Fraser, Omnilert CEO. “We believe every person entrusted with student safety should have access to the best training available, and this partnership ensures no one is left out because of cost.”

Enrollment is now open, and scholarships are available to cover the full cost of the Foundations of School Security Leadership Certificate. For more information, go here.

NCSSD is a professional association dedicated to advancing the school safety profession through advocacy, education and collaboration. The organization provides training, certification and a national community for safety directors and school leaders.