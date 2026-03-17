i-PRO Americas Launches Training Program to Address Security Industry Skills Gap

i-PRO Americas Inc. has introduced i-PRO University, a new training and certification program designed to support workforce development across the physical security industry and help address a growing shortage of skilled professionals.

The program launch comes as the security sector undergoes a broader transformation driven by the convergence of physical security systems with IT infrastructure. Integrators are increasingly expected to understand AI-enabled edge analytics, cybersecurity frameworks, data governance, and operational outcomes. At the same time, demand for trained technicians and sales professionals continues to outpace supply, creating a significant skills gap.

According to the company’s 2026 industry outlook, advances in AI, edge computing, and cloud-based security systems only deliver value when deployed and managed by skilled professionals. Addressing the workforce shortage is therefore critical to ensuring these technologies are used securely, responsibly, and effectively.

Unlike traditional manufacturer certification programs that focus on proprietary platforms, i-PRO University offers brand-agnostic training for both technical and sales professionals. The curriculum includes best practices for deploying AI-enabled cameras, network configuration, cybersecurity hardening, and consultative selling techniques that apply across modern security platforms.

The initiative reflects i-PRO’s broader effort to prepare the industry for the next phase of intelligent and secure system deployment. Adrian Voorkamp, director of learning at i-PRO, said the program introduces a new approach to training with a focus on professional development and long-term industry growth. He added that the courses are open not only to i-PRO certified partners but also to resellers, consultants, A&Es, and individuals seeking to strengthen their skills and advance their careers.

i-PRO University is structured to support onboarding, improve technical knowledge, and enhance sales performance. The program is organized into two primary tracks, each offered at the Associate, Professional, and Expert levels.

The technical training track combines product-agnostic fundamentals with instruction on i-PRO technologies and platforms. It prepares integrators to design, deploy, and support AI-enabled edge systems built on open platforms and containerized applications. Cybersecurity is integrated throughout the curriculum, with training on secure device configuration, firmware management, network segmentation, and lifecycle support to help ensure resilient and compliant deployments.

The sales training track emphasizes consultative selling in a converged security and IT environment. It focuses on helping resellers communicate return on investment, operational insights, risk mitigation, and compliance value rather than competing solely on hardware specifications.

Training is delivered through a mix of on-demand eLearning, on-site classroom instruction, virtual sessions, and hands-on labs. The BICSI-accredited courseware is designed to support professional development, strengthen business operations, and expand knowledge of current system technologies within a flexible learning environment.

i-PRO University is currently available in North America.