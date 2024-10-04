Eaton unveils dedicated enclosure solution to support AI computing infrastructure

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced the North American launch of its Eaton Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures, a new solution that helps data center operators and IT managers accommodate the increasing physical needs of generative AI computing infrastructure in enterprise, colocation, and hyperscale data centers.

Available in a wide variety of specifications, Eaton’s Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures are purpose-built to support larger, heavier AI servers and critical IT infrastructure, making them an ideal solution for operators seeking to future-proof their data center for the coming wave of AI innovation.

The rise of AI is creating new opportunities for data centers and IT managers to rethink their infrastructure, with GPU servers that are larger and heavier than traditional CPU servers due to the need for increased computing power. Eaton’s new Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures have weight capacities up to 5,000 lb. (static), with 54-inch-deep enclosures to house large AI servers along with high-density rack power distribution units (PDUs), uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs), cooling, cables, and other accessories. Additionally, the glacier white color of the enclosures provides better visibility in high-density environments for equipment installation, maintenance, and cable/port identification.

Eaton’s Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures are available in a variety of models and specifications tailored for differing height, weight, and depth requirements, with features that include: