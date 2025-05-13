Theia Technologies recognized by VSD's 2025 Innovators Awards for its IQ Lens System

Theia Technologies announced today that its IQ Lens System was recognized among the best by the 2025 Vision Systems Design’s Innovators Awards. Votes placed by the engineering community recognized Theia Technologies as a Bronze winner in the Lighting, Lenses, and Optics category.

“Theia is thrilled to be honored once again for innovation in lens design for our new IQ Lens System," said Jeff Gohman, president of Theia Technologies. "We are excited to share this powerful lens technology with the automation and robotics communities.”

The motorized lenses offer 300 lp/mm resolution performance in both visible and NIR light. The lenses offer motorized zoom and focus, with optional integrated NIR filters and photo-interrupter motor stops.

Theia’s IQ Lens System includes a Python-based SDK and intuitive GUI to translate engineering units into motor steps. The software and GUI are available when using the USB interface with the Motor Control Board. Theia’s MCR IQ Motor Control Board command interface supports USB, UART, or I2C protocols.

Calibration data and software applications are available, including a royalty-free license with IQ Lens and MCR IQ purchases. The calibration data provides intelligence to optimize image quality and ease system setup, including focus/zoom curve, geometrical distortion, relative illumination, and more. This system enhances AI applications like ANPR, AMRs, and UAVs.