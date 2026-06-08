Motorola Solutions Launches SafetyCam Wearable AI Assistant for Front-Line Workers

The wearable device includes a built-in voice assistant capable of workplace policy lookups, product information searches and real-time translation in more than 50 languages.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has introduced SafetyCam, a wearable AI assistant designed for retail and other front-line enterprise teams that combines video security, voice communications, a panic button and AI-powered assistance in a single device.

According to the company, SafetyCam integrates enterprise-grade video security, two-way voice communications, a dedicated panic button and Motorola Solutions' conversational Assist AI platform. The device features a front-facing display that allows individuals to see when they are being recorded and includes a remote talk-down capability that enables off-site personnel to intervene during customer conflicts.

SafetyCam is designed to transform first-person operational data into connected intelligence across a store environment, according to the company. The device streams live video, voice transcripts and location data from associates to provide remote supervisors and security teams with a real-time incident narrative. Motorola Solutions said the information can help management verify compliance, protect assets and address operational claims.

Motorola Solutions said the device's built-in voice assistant is designed to support daily operations through one-to-one and group communications, workplace policy inquiries, product information lookups and real-time translation in more than 50 languages.

"Retail threats have changed faster than the tools designed to mitigate them," said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Motorola Solutions. "SafetyCam is purpose-built for the store floor, where a fragmented set of tools isn't an option. Converged video, critical communications and AI assistance work together, so retailers aren't just recording incidents, they're preventing them, and they aren't just monitoring customer interactions, they're improving them."

In the announcement, Motorola Solutions cited findings from the National Retail Federation (NRF) indicating that 73% of retailers report increased aggression and violence from customers, while 44% identify a lack of evidence as a significant barrier to reporting theft to law enforcement.