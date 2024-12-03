Loomis US deploys Axon body cameras to enhance safety

Axon today announced that cash distribution company Loomis US is equipping vehicle armored service technicians with Axon Body 4 cameras as part of their continued effort to improve safety and transparency. The deployment, spanning across the United States, includes more than 2,000 body-worn cameras and licenses to Axon's digital evidence management system, Axon Evidence.

As a leader in cash distribution across the U.S. with nearly 200 branch locations, 11,000 employees, and 3,300+ vehicles, Loomis provides cash-handling products and services to financial institutions and commercial/retail businesses nationwide.

"Loomis' deployment of Axon Body 4 and Axon's digital evidence management system will increase safety and efficiency for their fleets, an effort we are proud to support," said Axon Senior Vice President of Enterprise Mike Shore. "This is the latest example of how building upon proven public safety technology with innovative enterprise solutions can empower security professionals to enhance safety for every shift."

For Loomis, the goal of deploying body-worn cameras is to create a safer working experience for their vehicle-armored service technicians, enhance operations with real-time situational awareness, and augment the transparency of pick-ups and deliveries with customers. Early trials have shown increased visibility to clients and a reduction in claim errors. The ability to provide a credible record helps ensure a high level of service to customers, improving trust and increasing efficiency with quick resolution. In an incident, footage can also be seamlessly shared with law enforcement via Axon Evidence, ensuring a secure chain of custody for investigations.

"Managing risk by continually staying at the forefront of technology is crucial to maintaining the safety and security of both our customers and the teammates operating our vehicles," said Loomis Executive Vice President of Risk Management Randy Sheltra. "In addition to serving as a deterrent and providing in-the-moment assistance, body-worn cameras provide hands-free, streamlined remote support and improve route efficiency. With this addition to our fleet, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to safety for both our drivers and customers."

Loomis is one of the latest companies to adopt Axon's integrated safety and security solutions designed for public and private collaboration. To learn more, go to axon.com/enterprise.