Quanergy partners with Flex to launch LiDAR-equipped Alpha OMNI mobile security trailers

Quanergy Solutions, Inc. and Flex Security, a division of RVMP, announce the Alpha OMNI mobile security trailer. This solution combines Quanergy’s cutting-edge Q-Track LiDAR technology with Flex Security’s expertise in mobile surveillance.

Equipped with Quanergy Q-Track, Flex Security Alpha OMNI offers advanced object detection, real-time tracking, and event-based triggers for sound, light, and alerts. With onboard AI analytics and data processing under 500 milliseconds, it ensures rapid, accurate decision-making for critical security operations.

Designed to serve commercial and municipal customers, the Alpha OMNI guarantees 24/7/365 uptime using RVMP’s 880-watt solar panels, an 800Ah battery bank, and the lightweight RVMP Flex Power 2800i Generator for seamless backup power. These features, combined with PTZ cameras, cloud storage, and remote management capabilities, provide complete control and visibility from any device, anywhere in the world.

“This partnership brings together two trusted innovators in their respective fields to deliver a transformative product for security operations,” said Kevin Mack, General Manager of RVMP Flex Security. “By integrating Quanergy’s LiDAR into our Alpha OMNI platform, we’ve overcome technical challenges to create a mobile security solution that sets a new standard for reliability and effectiveness.”

Enhancing Safety with LiDAR Technology

The integration of Quanergy’s LiDAR sensors will provide real-time 3D monitoring for commercial sites, offering several security benefits:

Accurate Object Detection: LiDAR’s high-resolution scanning capabilities enable precise detection of vehicles and pedestrians on or near the perimeter of the site, ensuring timely alerts for potential threats.

Improved Situational Awareness: Continuous 360-degree monitoring allows for comprehensive awareness of the commercial property, aiding in real-time decision-making for security operators.

Reduced False Alarms: Advanced perception software minimizes false alarms, ensuring that operators are alerted only to genuine security concerns.

“This partnership reflects our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions through strategic collaboration,” said Gerald Becker, VP Market Development & Alliances of Quanergy Solutions, Inc. “By combining Quanergy’s LiDAR technology Q-Track with Flex Security’s expertise, we’re providing unmatched mobile security innovation tailored to meet the unique needs for commercial clients.”