Samsara partners with Hyundai Translead to enhance security trailer monitoring

Samsara Inc., creator of the Connected Operations platform, and Hyundai Translead, a manufacturer of semi-trailers in North America, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Samsara’s Safety Solution with Hyundai Translead’s HT LinkVue system. This collaboration will introduce a pre-installed, 360-degree trailer visibility solution designed to optimize fleet operations and strengthen safety standards across North America.

Samsara’s Camera Connector will facilitate seamless, wireless video transmission from Hyundai Translead’s HT LinkVue system directly to the cab, eliminating the need for complex rewiring and reducing installation costs and downtime. Fleet managers will gain access to comprehensive event review through Samsara’s platform, providing actionable insights for enhanced security and operational efficiency.

Key benefits of this integration include:

Enhanced driver coaching and incident response through comprehensive video capture.

Strengthened fleet security and loss prevention with real-time trailer monitoring.

Improved claims resolution and risk management through continuous video recording.

Centralized fleet management with access to unified real-time and historical video footage.

"Fleet operators are always looking for better ways to keep their drivers safe, protect their cargo, and run more efficient operations—and having real-time visibility around their trailers is an important part of that," said Tom McNeela, VP of Hardware Product Management at Samsara. "By integrating Hyundai Translead’s HT LinkVue system with Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform, fleets get a more complete picture of what’s happening on the road. This partnership brings together video-based safety, telematics, and asset tracking in one seamless solution, helping fleets improve security, reduce losses, and make smarter decisions with data."

This collaboration addresses the critical need for advanced trailer monitoring among long-haul trucking, private logistics, construction, and high-value freight carriers. By combining Hyundai Translead’s HT LinkVue system with Samsara’s robust platform, fleets will benefit from real-time visibility and data-driven decision-making.

“Real-time visibility is essential for modern fleet operations, and our partnership with Samsara takes that to the next level,” said Young Jae Park, Hyundai Translead’s Vice President of R&D. “By integrating HT LinkVue with Samsara’s platform, we’re providing fleets with a seamless solution that enhances monitoring, improves efficiency, and helps fleet managers make informed decisions with greater confidence.”

To learn more about this collaboration, please visit here.