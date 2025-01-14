SightLogix introduces advanced capabilities for SightSensor Thermal AI Perimeter Cameras

SightLogix has announced new capabilities to the SightSensor product series. The upgraded Forward-Looking Infrared perimeter security system advances intruder detection performance and thermal AI false alarm reduction while providing a suite of ease-of-use features.

All SightSensor cameras now ship with the new firmware, which existing customers with an active support contract can download at no charge. These new features include:

Thermal AI classification of more objects at greater distances to reduce false alarms at night and in difficult outdoor conditions.

Single-click “Auto Zoning” to create comprehensive geospatial security policies, such as automatically defined active detection zones, mask zones, and thermal AI detection rules, simply and effectively.

Smart thermal upscaling that doubles the resolution of the thermal stream while maintaining exceptional thermal image clarity

Ability for users to define maximum heater power draw, optimizing solar power usage, especially useful for mobile security applications.

Additional enhancements for SightSensors include improved detection reliability for distant targets, a bulk download option for stored alarm clips, new AI overlays that label classified objects as “Person,” “Vehicle,” or “Animal,” and simplified thermal AI setup options for enhanced usability.

“Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to providing the best-performing, most reliable perimeter intrusion detection solutions for all environments and situations,” said Jim Hahn, Chairman and CEO at SightLogix. “By continuing to develop and implement engineering ingenuity that leverages next-generation technologies such as thermal AI, we provide our customers true 24/7 security coverage that won’t miss intruders with near-zero false alarms.”