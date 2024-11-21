Axis Communications announces new ARTPEC-9 chip featuring significant enhancements for cloud-based video and AI applications

November 20, 2024 - Chelmsford, Mass. Axis Communications, the industry leader in video surveillance, today announced the 9th generation of its purpose-built system-on-chip (SoC). The new ARTPEC-9 SoC offers advanced video compression to reduce bandwidth and storage needs, especially beneficial for cloud-based video solutions. With an incredibly low bitrate, the SoC helps deliver high-quality imaging with outstanding forensic detail. Additionally, ARTPEC-9 offers enhanced deep learning capabilities that allow users to leverage the latest video analytics and accelerate the implementation of AI technology. Moreover, Axis Communications is proud to maintain complete control over all aspects of the chip’s development to ensure the highest degree of quality and cybersecurity.

Initially introduced 25 years ago, Axis Communications’ ARTPEC was the first SoC specifically designed for the commercial video surveillance market. In another first for network video, ARTPEC-9 now supports the proven AV1 video encoding standard from the Alliance for Open Media (AOM). Together with Axis Zipstream technology, AV1 makes it easy to review and store high-quality video. Additionally, ARTPEC-9 builds upon the capabilities and features that characterize previous generations of the company’s in-house-designed chip, including support for Advanced Video Coding and compressions standards such as H.264, H.265 and MJPEG.

With the ARTPEC-9, H.264 achieves a 20% improvement in efficiency compared to the previous SoC, and by utilizing AV1, bitrate is further reduced by an additional 20%. What’s more, the new SoC triples video analytics performance and boosts graphics speed by 2x. Altogether, ARTPEC-9 empowers leading-edge AI applications, greater image quality, more precise scene intelligence and higher streaming throughput. The new and improved features of the ARTPEC-9 SoC ensure that users can leverage today’s most advanced technologies for both security and business intelligence use cases.

“With its industry-first support for AV1, ARTPEC-9 enables more efficient streaming of high-resolution video—it’s really a win for the industry,” said Johan Paulsson, Chief Technology Officer, Axis Communications. “Regarding AV1, the keywords are ‘easy access’ and ‘open’—qualities which align perfectly with our vision of innovating for a smarter, safer world. Like all of our SoCs, ARTPEC-9 is made expressly for network video—so in addition to advanced compression, our customers benefit from its ability to deliver superior imaging, AI-powered analytics and enhanced cybersecurity. And of course, as always, we’re proud to retain complete control of the SoC production process.”

Streamlined video encoding with AV1

AV1 is on open-source, license-free coding format designed specifically for efficient network video transmission. It delivers high-quality video at low bitrates, reducing bandwidth consumption and storage costs. The codec was developed by the Alliance for Open Media (AOM), a nonprofit organization founded in 2015 by Google, Intel, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, and Mozilla (among others), to provide open-standard, next-gen video coding technology. AV1 is ideal for cloud solutions—making streaming applications more robust, scalable and capable of delivering real-time insights. Now the ARTPEC-9 chipset brings these benefits to the surveillance industry, and AV1 is currently supported by AXIS Camera Station. Providers of major video management solutions (VMS) like Genetec and Milestone will be adding support for AV1, with further developments already underway.

Next generation, AI-based analytics

By incorporating deep learning capabilities, the previous ARTPEC SoC created opportunities for customers to use advanced, AI-based analytics. ARTPEC-9 takes those capabilities even further by providing faster processing speed and greater accuracy. This means analytics can quickly recognize and differentiate between more objects for even more granular, nuanced, object classification. With this increased performance, users can detect smaller objects, trigger actions earlier and gain more actionable insights for security, safety, and business operations.

Enhanced imaging and superior performance

ARTPEC-9 boosts the powerful signature technologies that have long facilitated market-leading Axis image processing under difficult light conditions, including Axis Lightfinder 2.0 and Axis Forensic Wide Dynamic Range (WDR). These are part of the foundation for Axis Scene Intelligence technology, which increases the performance of analytics applications. The outcome is consistent analytics results and fast, accurate forensic search capabilities with minimal false alarms even under challenging surveillance conditions. ARTPEC-9, along with Axis’ decades of experience with image processing, means security teams will acheive reliable, high-quality results in any situation.

Built-in cybersecurity features

ARTPEC-9 exemplifies the Axis commitment to cybersecurity with built-in features including Signed OS, Secure Boot and Axis Edge Vault for secure software updates, device tamper prevention, and safe storage of cryptographic keys and certificates. Above all, the ARTPEC-9 SoC is designed in house, so Axis maintains a critical level of control throughout design and manufacturing. The company’s resolute focus on cybersecurity is further underscored by its introduction of FIPS-compliant hardware and software modules for Axis devices and its recent SOC 2 compliance for Axis cloud-based solutions.

First camera featuring ARTPEC-9 debuts

The first Axis camera to feature the ARTPEC-9 SoC—the AXIS Q1728 Block Camera—debuted today at ISC East, NYC. The AXIS Q1728 is a new, enclosure-ready 8 MP device designed to support next-generation AI-powered analytics. With superior light sensitivity and image quality in 4K and multiple lens options available, the new device leverages the advanced capabilities of the ARTPEC-9 SoC including powerful analytics applications at the network edge. Accordingly, the AXIS Q1728 comes preinstalled with AXIS Object Analytics, AXIS Image Health Analytics, and AXIS Live Privacy Shield to ensure users receive reliable, accurate, and high-quality video and actionable insights without sacrificing privacy or security.