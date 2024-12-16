Reolink to showcase the next generation of home security at CES 2025

Reolink, a provider of intelligent visual technology for the home, is delighted to announce its presence at CES 2025. At the event, a new addition of Reolink's 16 Mega Pixels series will be launched, aiming to provide users with tailored solutions for every security scenario.

CES, one of the world's largest and most influential consumer technology events, will take place from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, USA. Reolink will be located at Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 52747.

All CES attendees can get hands-on with the latest member of its 16MP series, which retains its image quality and 180° blindspot-free view while offering even more connectivity options for users.

Reolink is also excited to showcase its new lineup, a series that brings 24/7 continuous recording to battery-powered cameras. All cameras in this series ensure uninterrupted security coverage around the clock, thanks to its low-power consumption technology and solar capability.

Reolink will also bring its top security solutions to CES, featuring a full lineup of battery-powered and PoE security cameras alongside advanced local storage solutions. Visitors can witness the true power of ColorX technology through the Color Night Vision Zone, where realistic, vibrant colors are brought to nighttime footage in low-light conditions.

On the technological front, Reolink is introducing a series of cutting-edge security cameras, such as the first 16 MP dual-lens security camera, Duo 3 PoE; the 4K 180° color night vision battery camera, Argus 4 Pro; and the industry-leading 4K continuous recording battery camera, Altas PT Ultra.

For more information and media inquiries about Reolink at CES 2025, please visit the Reolink website.