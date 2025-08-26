Arlo Unveils new Pan-Tilt Cameras and Updates Essential, Pro, Ultra Series

Arlo Technologies, Inc. announced a new range of smart home security cameras, including updated versions of its Essential, Pro, and Ultra Series, as well as two new pan-tilt models that provide full-room coverage. The cameras are designed for indoor and outdoor use and can be set up by homeowners without professional installation.

New Pan-Tilt models

The company introduced two Essential Pan Tilt cameras that cover wide areas with 360-degree panning and 180-degree tilt. Features include automatic motion tracking, night vision, two-way audio, and a built-in siren. The outdoor model is weather-resistant and comes with a spotlight for low-light conditions.

Essential Series

Pro Series

Arlo Pro security cameras are all-weather ready and offer 2K HDR video, wide 160° field of view, brilliant color night vision, a loud integrated siren, a swappable, rechargeable battery, and dual-band WiFi. Users can set personalized alerts, store footage, and request help from one app.

Arlo Secure 6

Earlier this year, Arlo launched its updated subscription service, Arlo Secure 6. The service uses artificial intelligence to identify activity such as people, cars, and animals, and sends alerts to users. Subscribers can set up custom notifications for specific areas, like a driveway or yard, and get motion previews on their phone lock screen.

Plans start at $7.99 per month. A premium plan includes features like 24/7 emergency response and professional monitoring by live agents.

Availability

The new cameras are available now for pre-order through arlo.com and Amazon.