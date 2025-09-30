Axis Communications Debuts Latest Multisensory Technologies for Smarter Security

Chelmsford, Mass., Sept. 29, 2025 – Axis Communications, the industry leader in video surveillance, today unveiled the latest additions to its portfolio during the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2025 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. Designed to address the growing need for smarter, more connected systems, the new offering includes a bi-spectral PTZ camera combining thermal and visual imaging, AI-powered bullet cameras, two next-generation radars with 180° and 270° field of detection, and a standalone air quality sensor with two-way audio. Powered by the ARTPEC-9 system-on-chip, the new cameras and radars deliver advanced analytics and secure edge processing, while the air quality sensor expands Axis’ capabilities beyond video to environmental monitoring. These latest innovations support Axis’ ongoing effort to provide customers with intelligent, data-driven solutions that improve situational awareness and enhance operations.

As security demands grow more complex and interconnected, organizations are looking for solutions that go beyond traditional surveillance—solutions that merge multiple sensing technologies, operate efficiently at the edge, and integrate seamlessly with IT and operational systems. Axis’ latest technologies reflect this shift, with new multisensory devices that leverage thermal, visual, radar, audio, and environmental data to enhance real-time awareness and decision-making. Built on an open platform, these innovations support scalable, future-ready deployments across increasingly integrated physical security, IT, and OT environments.

“Pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in security technology is core to our DNA—but we always do so with our customers in mind,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications. “Whether it’s AI-powered analytics at the edge, AV1 compression to reduce bandwidth, or devices like our new air quality sensor—combining environmental sensing, audio analytics, and visual alerts—these innovations are designed to meet today’s challenges while preparing customers for tomorrow.”

Axis invites GSX 2025 attendees to visit booth #1327 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, September 29 – October 1, to explore its broad portfolio—as well as its newly announced solutions including:

AXIS Q6411-LE Bispectral PTZ Camera

AI-powered all-in-one thermal and visual camera

AXIS Q6411-LE Bispectral PTZ Camera is a two-in-one device that combines a thermal camera for reliable detection and verification 24/7 in all weather and light conditions, and a visual PTZ camera with an extremely light-sensitive ½” sensor. Built on ARTPEC-9, it features a deep learning processing unit (DLPU) to run advanced features and powerful analytics on the edge, including the preinstalled AXIS Object Analytics for the visual stream where it can detect, classify, track, and count humans, vehicles, and types of vehicles. It is also compatible with AXIS Perimeter Defender for reliable long-range thermal detection and classification. Additionally, Axis Edge Vault, a hardware-based cybersecurity platform, safeguards the device and offers FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certified secure key storage and operations.

Key features include:

7mm QVGA thermal camera

Light sensitive, 2 MP visual with 31x optical zoom

Lightfinder 2.0, Forensic WDR, and OptimizedIR

Reduced storage costs with AV1 codec

Equipped with advanced AI-powered analytics

Build-in cybersecurity with Axis Edge Vault

*AXIS Q6411-LE Bispectral PTZ Camera will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q4 2025.

AXIS P1475/85-LE and AXIS P1487/88-LE Bullet Cameras

Robust AI-powered bullet cameras offer unmatched performance

These four next-generation, AI-powered bullet cameras offer outstanding image quality and forensic details. AXIS P1475-LE and AXIS P1485-LE offer 2 MP, while AXIS P1487-LE and AXIS P1488-LE, offer 5 MP and 8 MP, respectively. In addition, AXIS P1488-LE includes a large 1/1.2" sensor to ensure consistent performance even in low light.

These powerful cameras come with OptimizedIR for surveillance in pitch darkness up to 50 m (164 ft). Furthermore, Axis Zipstream with support for AV1, H.264, and H.265 significantly lowers bandwidth and storage requirements and cost without compromising image quality.

Built on ARTPEC-9, these cameras offer accelerated performance and make it possible to run impressive analytics applications on the edge. For example, they come with AXIS Object Analytics preinstalled to detect, classify, track, and count humans, vehicles, and types of vehicles.

Key features include:

Excellent image quality in up to 8 MP video

Reduced storage costs with AV1 codec

Equipped with advanced AI-powered analytics

Robust and impact-resistant

Built-in cybersecurity with Axis Edge Vault

These impact-resistant, IK10-, IP66-, 67-, and NEMA 4X-rated outdoor-ready cameras can handle extreme temperatures. They can be powered with DC and PoE for power redundancy. Furthermore, Axis Edge Vault, a hardware-based cybersecurity platform, safeguards the device and offers FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certified secure key storage and operation.

*AXIS P1475/85-LE and AXIS P1487/88-LE Bullet Cameras will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q4 2025.

AXIS D6310 Air Quality Sensor

Advanced, standalone air quality sensor for indoor environmental monitoring and alerts

The AXIS D6310 Air Quality Sensor is a standalone device that helps monitor and manage indoor environments by detecting a range of air pollutants, including vaping and smoking. When thresholds are exceeded, it can trigger automated responses for immediate action.

Built on AXIS OS and an open platform, it integrates easily with Axis devices via edge-to-edge pairing and supports third-party systems for flexible deployment. It features PoE passthrough, a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way communication, and preinstalled AXIS Audio Analytics for AI-based insights. It's also compatible with AXIS Audio Manager Pro for zone-based scheduling and content delivery.

Data is accessible in real time via a virtual stream, allowing users to view live measurements through a web browser or VMS—no additional licenses or processing fees required. This supports compliance with vaping and smoking regulations and enables long-term, data-informed decision-making. With privacy in mind, both the microphone and audio analytics can be permanently disabled. The device is IK08-rated, vandal-resistant, and includes a PIR sensor for presence detection along with four multicolor LEDs for instant visual alerts.

Key features include:

All-in-one standalone device

Detect vaping and smoking

Measure indoor air quality (IAQ)

Easy to integrate and access data

Visual alerts and two-way communication

Built on the latest technology, this advanced air quality sensor makes it easy to monitor indoor air quality and ensure its adequacy. It can detect vaping, smoking, and other pollutants, all while protecting privacy.

*AXIS D6310 Air Quality Sensor will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q4 2025.

AXIS D2122/23-VE Radars

Multi-layered solutions offer accurate AI-powered classification across expansive areas

AXIS D2122-VE Radar offers a wide 180° horizontal field of detection and is ideal for mounting on walls or fence lines. It can recognize humans at a distance up to 140 m (460 ft) in an area of 20,000 m2 (215,300 ft2). The other product, AXIS D2123-VE Radar, offers an astounding 270° horizontal field of detection and can recognize humans in an area of 30,000 m2 (323,000 ft2). It’s ideal for mounting on poles or corners. Both radars use unique box-shaped detection and recognition zones to simplify coverage planning and system design.

These radars work either as standalone devices or integrated with selected ARTPEC-9 PTZ cameras, providing seamless operations with accurate visual verification and automatic tracking. This integration also enables radar-video fusion technology, where AI-powered radar analytics are combined with video analytics in the PTZ camera to minimize false alarms. The two devices are integrated through edge-to-edge radar pairing, and all configurations are handled through the PTZ camera. Therefore, only one IP address and one VMS license are needed. It’s also possible to set up double-knock verification, where both radar and video analytics need to confirm the detection and classification before triggering an event. This multi-layered approach results in maximum efficiency with more enriched data and better decision-making tools for security guards and operating personnel.

Key features include:

Outstanding 180°/270° horizontal field of detection

Classify objects over expansive areas

Box-shaped detection and recognition zones for efficient coverage

Deep integration with selected PTZ cameras

Possibility for radar-video fusion technology

*AXIS D2122/23-VE Radars will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q1 2026.