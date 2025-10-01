March Networks Launches AI3 Counting Camera at GSX 2025

March Networks marked its 25th anniversary at GSX 2025 with the launch of new AI-powered products, headlined by the AI3 Counting Camera.

The AI3 is a compact, 360-degree edge device designed for high-traffic environments such as retail, transit, quick-service restaurants and banking. The system combines people counting, demographic segmentation, and queue analysis in one camera, and integrates with the company’s Searchlight Cloud platform. March Networks President and CEO Peter Strom said the device reduces the need for separate sensors and cameras by combining multiple functions into a single unit.

The company also announced upgrades to its AI Smart Search tool, which uses natural language and generative AI to help users locate video clips across multiple sites. The latest enhancements include faster processing speeds, scalable storage, and automated alerts for saved searches.

Jeff Corrall, Chief Product Officer at March Networks, said the AI3 is intended to give operations, marketing, and security teams a clearer view of activity in busy spaces, while AI Smart Search is designed to shorten investigation times for security staff.

Additional product introductions at GSX included a new video wall management system, a mobile dome camera for transit, ATM and covert surveillance cameras, storage expansion solutions, and expanded CloudSight features such as real-time face recognition and extended on-camera retention.

March Networks said its expanding portfolio is aimed at combining video surveillance with AI analytics and cloud-based tools to deliver both security and business intelligence.