ZKTeco Acquires Majority Stake in Longzhiyuan Technology

ZKTeco announced that it has acquired a 55% stake in Longzhiyuan Technology Co. for approximately $57 million (RMB 416 million). The investment is part of ZKTeco’s strategy to expand its presence in the smart outdoor solutions market and strengthen its capabilities in intelligent imaging and device manufacturing.

Founded in 2006, China-based Longzhiyuan Technology focuses on audio-visual (A/V) and optical products, including hunting cameras and golf rangefinders. The company provides original design manufacturing services for outdoor brands and has established a strong position in the North American market, according to the announcement.

ZKTeco said the partnership will merge its AI and biometric technologies with Longzhiyuan’s hardware expertise to accelerate innovation in smart outdoor devices.

The two companies plan to integrate strengths across technology, market development and supply-chain management. ZKTeco will contribute its multimodal biometric and computer vision technology, while Longzhiyuan’s capabilities in rapid image capture and low-power processing will support new product designs.



The collaboration is also expected to improve production efficiency, reduce costs and enhance global distribution.

ZKTeco stated that the acquisition reflects its long-term vision to build a stronger ecosystem for intelligent outdoor products. The company plans to advance research and development, expand market reach in Europe and Asia, and drive faster product iteration through its NGTeco brand.