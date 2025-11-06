Rhombus Introduces R410 4K Dome Camera for AI-Enabled Security

Rhombus has unveiled the R410, a 4K dome camera designed for indoor and outdoor use with AI-driven analytics, enhanced durability and flexible storage options.
Related To: 
Nov. 6, 2025
2 min read
The new Rhombus R410 dome camera delivers 4K resolution, AI analytics and rugged performance for a wide range of indoor and outdoor security applications.

The new Rhombus R410 dome camera delivers 4K resolution, AI analytics and rugged performance for a wide range of indoor and outdoor security applications.

Rhombus announced the launch of the R410, a next-generation high-resolution dome camera engineered said to deliver exceptional image quality and advanced AI analytics across a range of indoor and outdoor environments.

The R410 features a 4K sensor designed to capture fine detail required for AI functions such as facial recognition, vehicle identification and license-plate analysis. It also incorporates a 3× optical zoom to maintain clarity at varying distances without sacrificing quality.

Built to withstand challenging conditions, the camera is rated IP66 for weatherproofing and IK10 for vandal resistance. It supports up to 164 ft (50 m) of night-vision via built-in infrared illuminators.

For flexible deployment, the R410 offers dual micro-SD card support for up to 120 days of local storage, alongside optional unlimited cloud archiving. It is also sensor-compatible for environmental monitoring and IoT integration via the camera platform.

The camera operates on Rhombus’s unified cloud platform, integrating video surveillance, access control, environmental sensors and alarm monitoring through a single management interface, according to the company.

The R410 supports the full suite of Rhombus AI features — including facial recognition, people counting, vehicle detection and natural-language search — and integrates via open APIs with more than 50 business-systems.

The R410 is now available through authorized Rhombus partners.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Cybersecurity 2025: preparing for an evolving threat landscape
SimpliSafe Puts on the White Gloves
Say Goodbye to Paper: The All-in-One Solution for System Integrators
Sponsored
The End of Guesswork: Perfect Camera Placement, Every Time
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Security Info Watch, create an account today!