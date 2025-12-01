Dallas Embraces AI-Powered License Plate Cameras Amid Rising Scrutiny

Hours before the sun rose on Dallas police Chief Daniel Comeaux’s first day on the job, an elderly man in a wheelchair was shot dead near Fair Park.

Two days later, the new chief stood among a cluster of officers outside the suspected gunman’s home in west Oak Cliff. He was impressed by one tool the investigators had used to arrive there: the network of license plate-reading cameras scattered across the city.

“I was like, ‘Alright,’” Comeaux recalled saying, referencing the April case months later in an episode of Bridging the Divide, the Assist the Officer Foundation’s podcast, “‘explain this whole Flock camera.’”

Investigators tied the suspect to a second fatal shooting earlier the same month. The story, Comeaux said, was one of his favorites to tell. The chief described how the clarity of the vehicle images surprised him and how officers, with those photos in hand, were able to build a case for the arrest.

The license plate-reading cameras, usually mounted on 12-foot poles, have quickly become standard in police departments across the country, including the Dallas Police Department. Documents recently obtained by The Dallas Morning News through open-record requests indicate Dallas police utilize hundreds of the cameras across the city.

The fast-spreading surveillance network is often lauded by investigators, with many crediting the tool as one of their most effective in identifying suspects, making swift arrests and solving crimes.

Civil-liberties advocates are uneasy about the technology’s rise. Those concerns have sometimes turned to action: In Texas, a handful of city and county governments have turned away from Flock Safety, one of the dominant private vendors providing the technology.

In those instances, their elected bodies debated the technology’s usages and moved to end or not renew their contracts with Flock Safety.

What is Flock Safety?

Founded in 2017, the Atlanta-based company markets its technology to law enforcement agencies, as well as homeowners associations and private businesses — many of which share their video access with law enforcement.