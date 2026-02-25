LVT Partners With Insight LPR to Launch LPR for Private Sector

LiveView Technologies (LVT) announced a strategic partnership with Insight LPR to deliver license plate recognition capabilities for private-sector customers, with general availability expected in May.

The LPR solution, enabled by Insight LPR, can be affixed to LVT’s mobile units and is designed for use across retail, transportation, construction, property management and commercial environments. According to the company, LPR data is securely confined to an individual customer’s environment, with customers retaining full control of their data, including the option to authorize sharing with third parties.

LVT said the system enables users to receive automated alerts in under 10 seconds when a vehicle of interest is detected on-site. Using high-resolution sensors effective up to 120 feet, the technology captures license plate data, vehicle color and vehicle type with a reported 98% accuracy rate across diverse environmental conditions.

The companies said the partnership is intended to provide security teams with actionable data to improve incident response and crime prevention.

“License plate recognition is one of the most effective tools to protect against repeat offenders and organized retail crime (ORC),” said George Bentinck, chief product officer at LVT. “By pairing Insight LPR’s exceptional accuracy rate with LVT’s Intelligent Site Management platform, we are giving security teams the power to move from reactive monitoring to proactive interception. This is possible while our customers retain full control of their data, including the option to authorize sharing with third parties, such as law enforcement."

The solution is said to include instant hotlist notifications that trigger alerts when vehicles associated with theft, fraud or unauthorized access are detected. The system identifies, cross-references and alerts in real time, enabling proactive intervention.

The company also cited high-fidelity imaging designed to perform in low-light, high-speed and inclement weather scenarios, along with a 98% accuracy rate day or night.

In addition, LVT said advanced search and predictive analytics convert scan data into time-stamped documentation intended to support investigations and court proceedings. The system enables users to identify vehicle patterns across locations.

Data collection is restricted to the individual customer’s environment, according to the company. Any compilation of anonymized or aggregated data is conducted to enhance Insight LPR’s offerings and, with customer consent, to support law enforcement efforts in accordance with CJIS-compliant security standards.

“The numbers tell the story: 70% of crimes involve a vehicle, yet 80% go unsolved because investigators lack actionable evidence. Insight LPR bridges that gap. We built our platform to do one thing exceptionally well — capture vehicle evidence that helps turn unsolved cases into closed ones, supporting our mission to make communities and businesses safer through LPR technology,” said John Nethery, CEO, Insight LPR. “LVT’s mission aligns perfectly with ours, and we admire their proven success in leading security forward with purpose-built solutions. Together, we can enhance safety without compromising customer security or public trust.”