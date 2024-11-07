Interstate Land Management Corp, Philadelphia Parking Authority to trial Iveda and ClearView solutions

Iveda today announced that the Interstate Land Management Corporation and Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) have officially green-lit a trial of IvedaAI and ClearView Asset Protection via their patented Smart Tower in an effort to bolster security in parking areas throughout the city. The project will leverage IvedaAI, an advanced AI solution providing real-time facial recognition, weapon detection, license plate reading, and more. The technology will be integrated into two of ClearView’s customizable security trailers, each equipped with four cameras.

According to the FBI, parking lots are the third most common location for violent crimes to occur, accounting for more than 25% of violent crimes in America. Further, Insurance.com reports that 70% of all hit-and-run crimes involve parked cars, many of which take place in lots and garages. As government officials work to minimize crime in urban areas—from assault to theft and vandalism—AI is providing a powerful set of eyes to keep citizens safe.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in enhancing public safety across Philadelphia’s parking infrastructure, while underscoring Iveda’s unwavering commitment to building solutions for the betterment of urban areas like Philly,” said David Ly, Iveda CEO and founder. “By harnessing the power of AI, the city is creating safer environments for residents and visitors alike. We anticipate this partnership with ClearView to have a profoundly positive impact on the community and are confident that it will set new standards for urban safety initiatives."

The deployment aims to improve safety in key areas across Philadelphia, including Jackson Street, Front Street, and parking areas under the I-95 overpass, which have become hotspots for criminal activity. In addition to critical safety benefits, the technology will also enable parking lot operations to run smoother. The system can be customized to send alerts to appropriate personnel if a car has been parked in a spot for too long, vehicles are loitering, and more.

“The integration of IvedaAI into ClearView’s mobile surveillance systems represents a trailblazing offering in the physical security space,” added Lance Thomas, President of ClearView Asset Protection. “Together, we’re providing a scalable, cost-effective solution to enhance public safety while reducing the need for manpower. We’re eager to see the positive impact the technology will have on the city of Philadelphia.”

This successful trial run is slated to pave the way for broader deployment across Philadelphia as well as other cities across the country.