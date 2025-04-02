FF Group brings power of AI LPR software to US market

FF Group, a leader in AI license plate recognition on the edge, has chosen ISC West 2025 as the platform to introduce its world’s fastest on-camera license plate and vehicle recognition software to the North American market. CAMMRA AI from FF Group brings next-level license plate recognition (LPR), leveraging advanced AI technology onboard a camera to serve modern traffic management, smart city, and law enforcement markets. FF Group will exhibit at Booth #17141 at ISC West, to be held April 2-4 in Las Vegas.

FF Group is a leader in Europe, the Middle East, and Australia with its AI-powered road safety and management solutions. With its ISC West debut of CAMMRA AI, FF Group expands its expertise to the broader North American market, where it is already in use in places such as Newport, R.I., a seaside community known for its high volume of traffic and parking issues. The city is using the CAMMRA AI LPR software with cameras from Axis Communications to recognize vehicle details, such as make, model, and plate, and merge the vehicle data with speed from Axis Radar technology. The city of Newport is also using CAMMRA AI in conjunction with acoustic monitors from Sorama to detect loud vehicles, making it one of the first solutions of its kind in the world.

“We are very pleased to introduce to the U.S. market our dedicated approach to AI on the edge, which dramatically improves LPR functions by increasing the accuracy of recognition,” said Alex Osypov, chief executive officer of FF Group. “This allows LPR cameras using our software to function much more effectively in different environmental conditions, reduces installation and infrastructure costs, and offers greater reliability to the LPR solution.”



Powered by five Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), CAMMRA AI brings LPR and Make Model Color Recognition (MMCR) into a single, unified application for sophisticated tracking and analysis of vehicle behavior. This cutting-edge software ensures unparalleled accuracy and speed, processing vehicle data directly at the camera edge, reducing reliance on server or cloud-based resources, and providing more efficient, scalable results.



Unlike traditional LPR solutions, CAMMRA AI goes beyond simple license plate recognition and optical character recognition. CAMMRA AI is seamlessly embedded in Axis cameras.