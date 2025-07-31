Genetec Announces Cloudrunner Hosting in Canada

Genetec Inc. today announced that its cloud-based vehicle investigation system, Cloudrunner, is now hosted in Canada on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

“With vehicle-related crime on the rise in Canada, law enforcement agencies need powerful, data-driven tools that help them solve cases faster and keep communities safe,” said Larry Legere, Commercial Director at Genetec Inc. "By hosting Cloudrunner in Canada, we're giving agencies the tools they need to make quick, informed decisions that help them stay ahead of criminal activity while keeping sensitive data within our borders.”

"One of our primary considerations during the evaluation of Cloudrunner was ensuring that all collected data would be securely stored and remain within Canadian borders," said Jeff Joyce, Manager, Parking Services, at the University of British Columbia (UBC). "Data sovereignty was a non-negotiable priority for us, as it not only addresses regulatory requirements but also reinforces our commitment to protecting sensitive information and upholding the trust of our campus community."

Canada now joins a growing list of countries, including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, where Cloudrunner is hosted locally to meet the needs of agencies that require data to reside within national borders. New and existing Canadian users will automatically use Canada as their hosting region when setting up Cloudrunner, with no changes to existing workflows.

For more information on Cloudrunner in Canada, please visit https://www.genetec.com/product-releases/genetec-cloudrunner-available-in-canadian-hosted-cloud.