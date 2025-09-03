DHA, Dallas Police Expand Real-Time Surveillance Across Housing Properties

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA), is extending its work with the Dallas Police Department (DPD), putting more eyes on the city’s streets through new technology.

The housing authority, which provides affordable housing and assistance programs to low-income families, is adding Flock Safety license plate readers alongside Axon Fusus, a real-time intelligence platform that links cameras and plate readers into DPD’s central monitoring system.

License plate readers to track vehicles

The license plate readers are designed to help police track suspects or vehicles tied to criminal activity. DHA already shares live camera feeds with police, but Axon Fusus ties those feeds directly into DPD’s own interface, giving officers a clearer view and quicker access to footage. The video surveillance hub at DHA’s headquarters will also be expanded to handle the increased flow of information.

“By connecting DHA to our Axon Fusus and Flock Safety systems, we can actively monitor real-time activity, not just on DHA’s properties, but throughout all of Dallas’ communities,” commented Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux. “This is the kind of partnership we want more of in our city: collective efforts that make Dallas safer.”

Two DHA sites are currently testing the systems, with plans to roll them out citywide across all DHA-owned properties.

Officials say collaboration improves safety

The move builds on earlier efforts that began under former Chief David Brown, when DHA worked with Hitachi Digital Services to install centralized camera systems across its housing portfolio.

Troy Boussard, President and CEO of DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas, is “eager” to enhance a security partnership years in the making.

“Our ultimate goal is to make our communities safer for the families we serve,” said Boussard. “We have proactively partnered with the City of Dallas and Dallas Police Department over the years, and we’re eager to enhance that collaboration by investing in leading-edge technology and information-sharing systems.”