3Si and Flock Safety Partner to Deliver Real-Time Crime & License Plate Data to Law Enforcement

3Si Security Systems and Flock Safety announced a technology integration this week that connects 3Si’s live pursuit tools with the FlockOS platform, creating a single operational view for public safety agencies.

The move means agencies using Flock’s system will be able to see real-time intelligence from 3Si directly in the platform, including live-streamed data on crimes in progress paired with license plate recognition media. The goal is to streamline workflows for officers and analysts, reducing the need to toggle between multiple systems and improving situational awareness during active responses.

Joseph Courtesis, who now leads 3Si’s law enforcement division and previously served with the NYPD, called the integration “a game-changer” when combined with LPR data. "Our shared mission of delivering critical intelligence to the right people at the right time makes this a natural partnership," Courtesis said.

Flock Safety’s Chief Strategy Officer, Bailey Quintrell, said the collaboration fits into Flock’s broader goal of pulling together multiple tools into one ecosystem.

"Flock is committed to driving results for our customers," Quintrell said. "That commitment includes partnering with industry leaders like 3Si to integrate proven solutions into the FlockOS ecosystem."