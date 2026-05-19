barox Names Andy Acquarulo Director of Business Development for North America

Andy Acquarulo brings decades of experience in fiber optic and network transmission technologies as barox looks to expand its footprint in transportation and critical infrastructure security applications across North America.

barox Communication Corp., the U.S. subsidiary of barox Kommunikation AG, has appointed industry veteran Andy Acquarulo as Director of Business Development for North America.

In the role, Acquarulo will focus on expanding the company’s presence in the transportation sector, strengthening relationships with manufacturers’ representatives, and working with video management software (VMS) and PSIM technology partners to grow barox’s North American footprint and customer engagement efforts.

Acquarulo brings more than 40 years of experience in the security and communications industry. From 2010 to 2023, he served as president and CEO of ComNet by ACRE, overseeing operations across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and APAC regions. During that time, he helped expand the company’s network-based transmission solutions portfolio across fiber optic, electrical and wireless technologies for security and intelligent transportation applications.

Before joining ComNet, Acquarulo co-founded International Fiber Systems in 1989 and served as president and chief operating officer. He later spent seven years with GE Security as North American business leader for the company’s fiber optic communications platform.

According to the company, barox is continuing efforts to expand its North American presence with networking technologies designed for video security deployments in critical infrastructure environments. The company’s products are used across sectors including government, healthcare, education, transportation, utilities and manufacturing.

One of the company’s featured technologies is its Smart-barox plug-in, which is designed to enhance interoperability with VMS platforms by enabling centralized network management of cameras, video streams and network connectivity through a single interface. The plug-ins are compatible with major VMS platforms, including those from Milestone Systems and Genetec.

“Andy is very well known and highly respected within the security industry, and he brings a significant amount of executive experience to our team,” said Reinhard Florin, president of barox Communication Corp., in a statement. Florin added that Acquarulo’s industry experience and leadership background will support the company’s North American growth strategy.

Acquarulo said he was enthusiastic about returning to the industry and helping grow the company’s regional business operations.

“I am excited to help build a successful North American business for barox,” Acquarulo said in a statement. “Their technology clearly differentiates them from other switch manufacturers, delivering added value and tangible benefits to customers.”