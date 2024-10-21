LVT expands satellite internet connectivity to augment cellular coverage for mobile security solutions

LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) today announced expanded satellite coverage capabilities to provide reliable and secure connectivity in areas with low or no cellular network coverage.

“Our new satellite coverage capabilities ensure customers can access real-time security insights even when cellular network connectivity is inaccessible or hindered by an influx of connected devices,” said Steve Lindsey, LVT CTO. “LVT has achieved industry-leading uptime with our mobile security solutions, and we are pioneers in bringing satellite connectivity at scale to the mobile security unit space for more than a decade.”

Businesses and organizations leveraging LVT units can access satellite connectivity for the following use cases:

Primary connectivity, using satellite as the sole internet connectivity solution. This brings security coverage to any area not covered by cellular networks, which is especially helpful for remote use cases, including critical infrastructure, utilities, and supply chain/logistics.

This brings security coverage to any area not covered by cellular networks, which is especially helpful for remote use cases, including critical infrastructure, utilities, and supply chain/logistics. Secondary connectivity for when cellular connectivity lags. Satellite communication is an effective backup solution to ensure high-performance coverage when all cellular networks are overloaded, such as during large community gatherings, sporting events, music festivals, and political rallies.

“Satellite communication will enable more companies and businesses to use our mobile security solutions 24/7, regardless of cellular network performance,” continued Lindsey. “LVT’s AI-powered and intuitive security solutions will now bring greater control and safety to virtually anywhere on the planet.”

In order to protect customer data and maintain LVT’s strict security protocols, customer data will be routed through LVT’s private networking infrastructure, just as LVT has historically provided with its cellular connectivity. Learn more and register to be notified when the solution is available in your area at www.lvt.com/satellite.