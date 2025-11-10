Barox Makes Senior Appointment as it Expands Into North America

Swiss networking firm Barox has appointed industry veteran Reinhard Florin as its new Vice President of North America Sales, and is launching its video security networking solution in the U.S. market.

In his new role Florin will lead the development and execution of Barox’s North America go-to-market strategy, and will head a team of sales and technical support professionals.

Florin brings more than 30 years of senior executive experience in the networking industry, having most recently served as Global General Manager at Comnet by Acre.

Barox says it is leveraging the success it has achieved outside of North America by bringing its portfolio of networking products — designed for video security applications — to the region.

“Barox has developed a unique set of networking products and technologies geared to the demanding requirements of video security networking in critical infrastructure environments,” says Reinhard. “They are committed to developing the North American marketplace and I look forward to heading the rollout of their industry-leading solutions across the region.”

The company states one of its differentiating solutions is the “Smart-barox” plug-in, which is designed to extend interoperability of video management software (VMS) and enable a single pane of glass for managing cameras, video streams and network connectivity provided by Barox hardware devices.

The plug-in is compatible with major vendor VMS solutions including those from Milestone Systems and Genetec, and it is designed to reduce the time, effort and cost associated with setting up and maintaining IP video networks.

Rudolf Rohr, Barox’s Co-founder and Managing Partner, emphasized the company’s focus on the North America market, noting the importance of cybersecurity in video networks. "We are eager to support system integrators and network operators in North America in protecting their video networks from cyber-attacks and failures,” he adds.

Barox says its solutions have been deployed extensively in markets including government, financial, healthcare, education, IT, transportation, utilities, correctional and manufacturing outside the Americas.

Florin and the Barox North America team will demonstrate the company’s portfolio of solutions live at ISC East 2025, which is being held at the Javits Center in New York City on November 19 and 20, at stand 215.