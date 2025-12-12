LVT Appoints 3 C-Suite Executives to Support Growth

LiveView Technologies (LVT) has appointed three new C-Suite executives as the company continues to expand its operations and leadership team.

The American Fork, Utah-based provider of rapidly deployable security solutions announced that George Bentinck has been named Chief Product Officer, Arvind Bobra has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Mike Johnson has joined the company as Chief Legal Officer.

As Chief Product Officer, Bentinck will lead LVT’s product strategy and execution around its vision for actionable intelligence in the physical world. He previously served as Vice President of Product Management for IoT and Edge Intelligence at Cisco Meraki.

Bobra will oversee LVT’s financial operations in support of the company’s growth. He succeeds Andrew Gale, who will transition into a role overseeing manufacturing operations. Bobra most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Lessen, where he helped guide the company to its first profitable year. Prior to that, he held senior finance leadership roles at Axon, where he supported improved profitability and significant market capitalization growth.

Johnson will be responsible for leading LVT’s legal strategy and regulatory compliance efforts. His role also includes oversight of the company’s ethical application of artificial intelligence for life safety and security. Johnson previously served as Chief Legal Officer and secretary at DigiCert and has held legal roles at Splunk and Amazon.

The company said the new executives bring complementary experience and industry expertise and will work closely with CEO and co-founder Ryan Porter and recently appointed President Chris Beckstead.

“George, Arvind and Mike have each achieved incredible success in their past roles and they bring diverse perspectives that will propel LVT into the next generation,” Porter said in a statement. “The entire company is thrilled to bring them on board and capitalize on every opportunity we have as we expand LVT’s offerings.”

Bentinck said he was drawn to LVT’s product approach and reputation within the physical security industry, noting opportunities to build on existing capabilities and leverage AI technologies already deployed at the company.

Bobra said LVT’s culture and trajectory stood out, citing its growth from a bootstrapped startup into one of Utah’s largest and fastest-growing companies and pointing to opportunities to continue creating value for customers and the business.

Johnson said he was excited to join LVT at a pivotal moment for both the company and the broader site intelligence industry, emphasizing LVT’s focus on delivering value today while continuing to innovate for the future.