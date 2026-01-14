SiteStream Security Appoints Jeff Perri as CEO

Jeff Perri previously founded access control company PDK and later served as its President and COO before joining SiteStream Security.

SiteStream Security has appointed Jeff Perri as Chief Executive Officer, the company announced.

Perri joins SiteStream during a period of accelerated growth as the company targets demand for mobile video surveillance and remote monitoring solutions designed for flexible and rapidly deployable perimeter protection. In his role, Perri will focus on strengthening SiteStream’s dealer ecosystem, advancing product usability and automation and expanding the company’s presence within the broader security market.

Perri brings experience scaling security technology companies and building partner-driven business models. He previously founded access control company PDK in 2005 and later served as its President and COO. During his tenure, PDK was repeatedly recognized as one of Utah’s fastest growing companies across multiple business sectors.

Founded five years ago, SiteStream provides leased mobile surveillance systems that integrate hardware, mobile-first cloud-based software, cellular connectivity, AI-assisted event detection and professional monitoring within a single platform. The company’s solutions are deployed nationwide by security dealers and guard service providers across a range of applications including construction sites temporary facilities public spaces outdoor events parking areas gated communities and off-grid locations.

Shayne Gibbons, a principal owner of SiteStream Security, said the leadership appointment supports the company’s next phase of growth.

“The appointment of Jeff Perri as CEO is a significant step forward for SiteStream,” Gibbons said. “Jeff’s proven leadership and strategic mindset will help us accelerate innovation across our security technology hardware and monitoring platforms.”

Perri said he was drawn to the company by the maturity of its technology and the pace of market demand.

“SiteStream is at a stage I’ve seen before where strong technology and market demand are converging faster than the organization can comfortably scale,” Perri said. “What impressed me most is that the team has built the entire mobile-first cloud platform in-house including its proprietary video management system.”

He added that his focus will be on building structure processes and channel partnerships to support sustainable growth.

SiteStream Security is headquartered in Provo, Utah, with production handled at a nearby facility in Springville.