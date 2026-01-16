Keenfinity Group to Acquire AI-Driven AV Camera Provider Avonic

The audio business of Keenfinity Group has signed an acquisition agreement with Avonic, a provider of AI-driven cameras and voice-tracking technologies for the AV conferencing market.

The acquisition expands Keenfinity Group’s Audio Conference offering by adding video solutions designed to provide systems integrators and equipment providers with a more integrated audio-video portfolio. The companies announced the combination enables access to a seamless, one-stop audio video solution.

Both organizations supply conferencing technology for mission-critical environments within the governmental market, including councils, parliaments, international institutions and higher education. Their solutions are also used in commercial settings such as corporate boardrooms and international events.

As hybrid meetings continue to evolve, video is playing a growing role by providing visual context such as speaker visibility and interaction cues, according to the announcement. By integrating AI-enabled video with voice communication technologies, Keenfinity Group aims to support meeting experiences for users both on premise and remote.

“This acquisition helps to expand our leadership position in the conferencing segment. More importantly, it supports our mission of delivering exceptional user experience by enabling our customers total, seamless and integrated solutions, whatever the vertical,” said David Hunter, CEO of the audio business at Keenfinity Group. “With Avonic’s AI-driven video capabilities seamlessly integrated into our conference solutions, we will be creating more engaging and natural experiences, where human connection takes center stage.”

Bosch-branded conference solutions, now part of Keenfinity Group’s audio business, remain active in the global conferencing market. The integration of Avonic’s PTZ cameras and AI-enabled software is intended to support quality standards while enabling innovation, integration and execution for integrators and equipment providers.

“Our cameras are deployed globally in professional, high-impact meeting environments where decisions truly matter,” said Walter Harrewijn, CEO of Avonic. “Moving beyond our long-term technology partnership, this acquisition allows us to collectively grow our offering, delivering more integrated solutions for new applications, use cases and markets.”

Avonic is based in Delft, the Netherlands, and has more than 15 years of experience designing PTZ cameras and AV solutions for professional environments.