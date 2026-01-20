Axis Communications Donation Supports Mission 500 Through Ongoing Book Royalties

Axis Communications announced a recent contribution supporting Mission 500 through royalties generated by Intelligent Network Video: Understanding Modern Video Surveillance Systems, a book authored by Fredrik Nilsson and published by CRC Press.

The book has been in circulation for nearly 18 years, with more than 30,000 copies sold. The release of its third edition in late 2023 expanded its reach, with all royalties directed to Mission 500 as part of a long-standing commitment by Nilsson and Axis Communications.

The most recent donation, made in January 2026, totaled $37,839 and was facilitated by Axis Communications. According to the announcement, the combined second and third editions of the book have generated nearly $60,000 in contributions to Mission 500.

The book is used widely across the security industry as an educational resource, including in corporate training programs and by industry associations to support knowledge advancement and workforce development.

Nikki Nemarich, director of marketing at Axis Communications, Americas and a Mission 500 board member, said the initiative reflects the organization’s focus on education, innovation and responsibility.

Mission 500 is a nonprofit organization rooted in the security industry that supports children and families in need across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico through fundraising, volunteer initiatives and community outreach.

Jason Lutz, board chair of Mission 500, said Nilsson, Vice President of the Americas for Axis Communications, has been a long-standing supporter of the organization and that the continued contributions help advance its mission.

Intelligent Network Video: Understanding Modern Video Surveillance Systems is available for purchase on Amazon, all royalties donated to Mission 500.