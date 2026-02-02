SightLogix Appoints Kevin Campbell Director of Sales for Western U.S.

Kevin Campbell brings nearly three decades of sales experience working with end users, systems integrators and A&E firms to support specification and adoption of advanced perimeter security technologies at SightLogix.

Thermal systems manufacturer SightLogix has appointed Kevin Campbell as its new director of sales for the Western United States, a move aimed at strengthening leadership across the perimeter intrusion detection security market.

Based in Princeton, New Jersey, SightLogix said Campbell will use his expertise in geospatial detection systems to address perimeter security challenges for end users, systems integrators and architectural and engineering specifiers throughout the Western region.

Campbell brings nearly 30 years of sales experience driving revenue growth for advanced detection systems and security technologies. His background includes leadership roles focused on building high-performing territories and channel partner ecosystems across manufacturing, SaaS providers and integrator companies.

Throughout his career, he has worked closely with end users, integrators and A&E firms to drive specification, adoption and long-term customer relationships, according to the company.

SightLogix Chairman and CEO Jim Hahn said Campbell is a proven builder known for a disciplined approach to pipeline development and his ability to close complex, multi-stakeholder deals. Hahn added that Campbell’s experience and commitment to solving real-world outdoor security challenges will help customers achieve earlier detection, fewer false alarms and stronger operational outcomes.