Vosker Acquires Reconeyez, Secures $200M in Senior Debt Financing

Vosker's acquisition of Reconeyez combines remote monitoring technology with AI-powered autonomous surveillance systems for enterprise and government deployments worldwide.

Vosker announced the acquisition of Reconeyez, a provider of AI-enabled autonomous intelligent surveillance solutions serving large enterprises and international government agencies.

The transaction is described as a milestone in Vosker’s global expansion and provides the foundation for its global B2B channel strategy.

According to the company, the acquisition strengthens its position in the remote-area monitoring market with what it characterizes as a dual-use, vertically integrated, AI-enabled platform designed for large enterprise-grade performance. Reconeyez and its Defendec brand are deployed by businesses and government agencies in more than 60 countries.

“This acquisition will further accelerate Vosker’s strategic geographical and end-market expansion,” said Jimmy Angers, company co-founder, president and CEO. He added that combining the company’s growth in remote-area monitoring with Reconeyez’s expertise in industrial surveillance and public safety creates an alliance intended to address evolving global security challenges.

Scotiabank acted as exclusive financial advisor to Vosker in connection with the transaction.

Vosker describes itself as a global provider of AI-enabled remote monitoring and surveillance solutions, with more than 3 million cameras deployed and over 1 million customers across 120 countries.

Reconeyez offers a wireless outdoor intrusion detection system with smart visual verification. The company says its system is designed for outdoor sites and highlights features including 95% false alarm reduction, up to 400-day battery life, solar compatibility, IP67 rating, HD-quality images and remote configuration and management.

Debt financing

Separately, Vosker closed $200 million in senior debt financing. National Bank of Canada served as sole bookrunner, co-lead arranger and administrative agent, with Scotiabank acting as co-lead arranger. Additional support came from Export Development Canada, TD Bank Group and Investissement Québec.

The company said the financing will support acquisitions, technology innovation and operational scale-up in priority markets.