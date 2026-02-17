IQSIGHT Debuts After Bosch Video Systems Transition

IQSIGHT, the new brand identity for Bosch Video Systems, is introducing its latest camera lineup including the FLEXIDOME dual 7100i IR, AUTODOME 7100i IR and DINION 7100s series.

IQSIGHT has launched as a new intelligence-first video security brand, marking the evolution of Bosch Video Systems and signaling an expanded focus on AI-enabled video capabilities designed to eliminate blind spots and support faster, data-driven decision-making.

According to an announcement, the new brand builds on more than 60 years of engineering experience and innovation in video security. While the name has changed, IQSIGHT states that its foundation remains rooted in long-standing reliability and performance in challenging environments.

“As security environments become more dynamic and complex, customers need intelligence they can trust,” said Sabrina Stainburn, CEO of IQSIGHT. She said the company aims to deliver accurate and reliable alerts and insights that provide foresight into events and patterns, enabling teams to make fast and appropriate decisions. Stainburn added that IQSIGHT is building on its established portfolio to address evolving threats facing customers.

Intelligence at the edge and within existing systems

IQSIGHT is positioning the brand beyond traditional video surveillance by transforming video data into what it describes as practical, actionable intelligence. The company delivers intelligence at the edge and within existing video management system environments, applying cloud capabilities only where they add value to avoid added complexity or overhead, according to the announcement.

The intelligence-first approach is intended to support outcomes across industries where safety, business continuity and operational performance are closely linked.

ISC West showcase

At ISC West, March 25-27 in Las Vegas, IQSIGHT plans to highlight AI-led offerings designed to operate under what it describes as operational pressure. The product lineup is aimed at education, government, critical infrastructure, transportation and smart city applications.

Among the technologies being showcased:

Advanced analytics software designed to provide insights on object classification, counting and attribute detection, including vehicle models and individuals’ clothing colors, with the goal of shifting customers from reactive response to proactive improvement

GenAI-driven scene understanding intended to interpret complex environments and identify activity without requiring training on specific behaviors

A new intelligence-first platform powering the latest generation of cameras, including the FLEXIDOME dual 7100i IR, AUTODOME 7100i IR and DINION 7100s series

Scalable, evidence-based outcomes developed in collaboration with video management system partners Genetec and Milestone Systems

Additional information is available at the company’s website.