Brivo White Paper Examines AI Video’s Role in Security and Operations

The Brivo white paper examines how AI-enabled video systems can integrate with cloud platforms and sensors to move beyond traditional recording and deliver actionable business insights.

Brivo has released a new white paper detailing how AI-enabled video surveillance systems can address a range of security and operational challenges for enterprises.

Titled “7 Essential Applications of AI Video Surveillance,” the report is positioned as a strategic guide to help organizations align security investments with business objectives. According to the company, the white paper provides practical examples of how AI-enabled video technology can be used to support specific enterprise goals.

The report highlights how enterprise organizations are leveraging video surveillance to comply with regulations, reduce liability, safeguard people and property, stop crime, reduce shrinkage, improve sales and service and boost operational efficiency.

Brivo states that by integrating artificial intelligence, cloud computing, sensors and related technologies, modern video surveillance systems extend beyond traditional video recording. The technology can detect and automatically resolve potential problems while generating data and insights for business operators.

“AI-powered video surveillance enables enterprises to protect people and property, improve business performance, and drive revenue growth,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Brivo and author of the white paper. “This paper is designed to help enterprises evaluate their priorities and understand the many uses of video surveillance so they can achieve their objectives.”

The white paper is available for download through Brivo. Registration is required.