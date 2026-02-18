Axis Launches Research Report on Intelligent Video as Business Driver

Axis Communications’ inaugural "Axis Perspectives" report examines how intelligent video is evolving beyond traditional surveillance to support operational efficiency, business intelligence and enterprise decision-making.

Axis Communications has released its first annual "Axis Perspectives" report, a research-based publication examining the evolution of intelligent video and its expanding role across security and business operations.

Backed by proprietary global research, expert insights and real-world use cases, the report quantifies how intelligent video is enhancing security while increasingly driving safety, operational efficiency and business intelligence across industries.

According to the findings, organizations are reaching an inflection point in how video is deployed. While security remains foundational, the report states that intelligent video is being adopted as a business sensor that delivers insights to improve performance, reduce costs and enable automation at scale. Based on firsthand research and data analysis, the publication outlines how cameras are evolving into active contributors to enterprise decision-making.

Among the examples cited is BMW Group, which uses cameras to power AI-driven quality inspection known as AIQX. The application enables automated inspections designed to enhance product quality and operational efficiency.

“Intelligent video is undergoing a fundamental shift—from monitoring what happens to actively informing how organizations protect people, operate and make decisions,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications. “With Axis Perspectives, we take a strategic, research-driven view of that evolution, bringing together global data, real-world deployments, along with a practical maturity model to help organizations understand where they are today and how to unlock the full value of video as a connected, data-driven business capability.”

Key findings

The report highlights several trends shaping adoption:

Use of video for business intelligence increased from 20% to 38% in one year, while 42% of organizations now use it to drive operational efficiency.





Infrastructure modernization is the leading driver for 64% of end users, with cybersecurity cited as a critical priority by 44%.





Cloud adoption in physical security is projected to rise from 27% to 44% within two years, reflecting a 17-point increase.





Forty-one percent of customers now demand unified platforms, underscoring the importance of system integration.

In addition to data findings, the report introduces a five-stage intelligent video maturity model that moves from Passive and Reactive systems to Proactive, Predictive and Autonomous operations. The framework is designed to help organizations assess current capabilities and plan future strategies.

Axis Perspectives is positioned as an annual research-based report intended to provide insight and strategic context into the evolving role of intelligent video and its intersection with connected technologies. For additional details and to download the full report, go here.