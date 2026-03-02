Pennsylvania School District Adopts 911 Camera Sharing to Strengthen Campus Safety

The New Kensington Arnold School District in Pennsylvania has upgraded its security infrastructure with the implementation of 911 Camera Sharing, providing local emergency dispatchers with real-time access to school security cameras during incidents.

Real-Time Visibility for First Responders

Under the new system, the local 911 Dispatch Center can immediately view live video feeds from cameras across the district when an emergency occurs. Dispatchers receive an automatic prompt when a 911 call comes in near a school, allowing them to see conditions on the ground as events unfold. The added situational awareness is designed to improve response times and support informed decision-making by first responders.

“This is a game changer for emergency services,” said Gene Good, 911 Operations Chief for the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety. “When a 911 call comes in near the school, dispatchers automatically receive a prompt that there’s a camera, and can immediately see what’s happening on the ground. This is a key component in providing safe schools.”

District leaders said the technology strengthens protection for students and staff while offering reassurance to families and the broader community.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said Jon Banko, Principal of Valley Junior-Senior High School in New Kensington. “We want parents to feel confident that we are providing a safe and healthy environment for learning.”

Collaborative Security Upgrade

The comprehensive overhaul was carried out in partnership with local security integration firm 2Krew Security & Surveillance, district administrators, the IT director, the School Resource Officer and the New Kensington Arnold Police Department.

NKASD IT Director Phil Brautigam said the new cloud-native system “provides value and ease of use,” enabling centralized management of security operations. The district now uses Brivo’s unified door access control and video surveillance platform, along with proactive detection of illegal vaping designed to protect student privacy. The addition of 911 Camera Sharing ensures live video access is available during emergencies.

Brian Kozlosky, President of 2Krew Security & Surveillance, worked with Brautigam, school officials and local law enforcement to design and deploy the system. “In partnership with Brivo, we installed cloud-native access control to secure all school access points across the district, we incorporated video surveillance, vaping and other environmental sensors,” Kozlosky said. “With the addition of 911 Camera Sharing, we have a unified, scalable, future-proof system in place for the community.”

Brivo CEO Dean Drako described the project as a model for proactive campus safety enabled by cloud-native AI-driven physical security. He said the initiative demonstrates why integrators like 2Krew prioritize collaboration with customers, community members and manufacturer partners to help school districts meet their safety objectives.