SiteStream Security to Showcase Mobile Surveillance Solutions at ISC West

SiteStream Security plans to introduce its partner-driven mobile surveillance and remote monitoring solutions to the security market at ISC West 2026, scheduled for March 23–27 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

At the event, the company will display its three-camera mobile surveillance trailer along with a newly released compact dual-PTZ “box” solution. Both systems are designed for temporary or dynamic environments where fixed infrastructure is impractical.

The company said ISC West will mark its first appearance as an exhibitor. The debut reflects SiteStream’s expanded leadership team, national distribution strategy and increased investment in channel growth.

At SiteStream Booth 35095, attendees will be able to interact with live camera feeds and system controls using iPads. The demonstration will showcase the user experience of the company’s mobile-first, cloud-based video management platform.

Company representatives including Travis Labrum, vice president of strategic partners, and Tannen Pedersen, vice president of sales, will be available to discuss the company’s partner-focused business model with security dealers and distributors. Under the model, dealers lease systems through authorized distribution partners, deploy them to customers and add monitoring and services to generate recurring monthly revenue.

Monitoring services are provided through Global Guardian, a UL-listed monitoring center, which the company described as a differentiator in a market where certified monitoring is not always standard.

“ISC West gives us the chance to show how mobile surveillance should actually function in the field,” said Jeff Perri, CEO of SiteStream Security. “With a proven track record of protecting construction sites, outdoor events, parking areas and other hard-to-secure environments, we are confident that our participation in this world-class event will help us broaden our presence in the security market and scale deliberately with the right partners in place.”

According to the company, the systems are intended to help organizations secure locations such as construction sites, outdoor events and parking areas where traditional security infrastructure may be difficult to deploy.