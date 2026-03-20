Brivo Integrates Actuate AI Video Analytics Into Security Suite

Brivo announced an integration with AI video analytics company Actuate that adds advanced analytics capabilities to the Brivo Security Suite, aimed at improving the effectiveness of remote video monitoring.

According to the announcement, Actuate’s AI is designed to support real-time detection, reduce false alarms and enable faster operator response during security incidents. The integration introduces several detection capabilities, including intruder detection, hard hat detection, crowd detection, loitering detection and fire and smoke detection.

The combined offering is intended to provide integrators and monitoring centers with a cloud-first foundation for operator-driven environments. Brivo said the integration supports use cases where accuracy, speed and reliability of alerts are critical.

“The RVM market is moving from experimental AI to mission-critical AI,” said Tijmen Vos, vice president of product at Brivo. “With Actuate, we’re adding a layer of intelligence for professional monitoring environments — where accuracy, speed and trust in the alert really matter. Together, we’re helping monitoring centers cut through noise, focus on real incidents and deliver better outcomes for their customers.”

The Actuate integration becomes part of the Brivo Security Suite’s existing ecosystem of technology partners. Brivo described its platform as open, allowing integration with third-party AI providers while enabling businesses and resellers to select cameras and technologies within a unified cloud-native system. The company added that the suite provides a single invoice, one support team and one business relationship.

“Remote video monitoring only works if operators can trust the alerts they receive,” said Brian Leary, CEO of Actuate. “By integrating Actuate’s AI analytics with the Brivo Security Suite, we’re helping monitoring teams move from reactive surveillance to proactive monitoring by filtering out false alarms and surfacing the events that actually require action.”