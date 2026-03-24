TotalMedia Unveils Distributed Vision AI Platform Focused on Bandwidth Efficiency

TotalMedia, in collaboration with infrastructure partner Inventec, announced it will debut an AI video compression-driven distributed vision AI safety platform at ISC West 2026. The platform is designed to reduce LTE and 5G transmission costs and storage requirements by applying AI perceptual and content-aware compression at the edge before enabling centralized reasoning powered by accelerated infrastructure.

According to the company, the system reduces bandwidth requirements by up to 90 percent by optimizing data at the front end and selectively transmitting verified events for deeper centralized analysis. The approach is aimed at environments such as construction sites, mobile monitoring trailers and other remote deployments that often face bandwidth limitations, high false alarm rates and constrained monitoring resources.

TotalMedia said its platform distributes intelligence across both edge and core infrastructure, allowing events to be processed locally, transmitted efficiently and delivered to operators with verified context in real time.

“Security teams operating remote locations are under pressure to expand coverage without expanding costs,” said William Wong, CEO of TotalMedia. “We designed this platform to fundamentally change that equation. By combining AI compression, distributed intelligence and centralized reasoning, organizations can reduce data costs, cut false alarms and scale monitoring across thousands of sites without increasing staffing requirements.”

The platform architecture integrates five core components: camera systems, edge AI compression and processing, intelligent recording, a Vision Language Model intelligence layer and centralized management. Together, these elements are designed to support bandwidth efficiency, detection accuracy and scalability.

As part of its ISC West demonstration, TotalMedia will showcase the Lorex Connect 4K Wired PoE Bullet Camera with Smart Security Lighting and its companion eight-channel NVR. The system supports up to eight 4K IP cameras through Power-over-Ethernet, includes built-in AI motion detection for person, vehicle and perimeter events and offers expandable local storage up to 10TB. Additional capabilities include 4K color night vision, two-way talk, active deterrence lighting and smart detection features.

When events occur, escalated incidents are processed through the platform’s Vision Language Model intelligence layer, where multimodal reasoning is used to validate context, prioritize risk and determine appropriate response actions. Verified incidents can trigger targeted deterrence measures such as lighting activation, audio warnings or operator escalation.

TotalMedia said this approach is intended to reduce nuisance alerts while enabling more effective and data-driven responses across distributed environments.

The company also introduced its Edge Optimization Appliance, a compact processing platform that adds AI-driven compression and analytics to new and existing camera deployments. The appliance can reduce video uplink requirements by up to 90 percent and can be deployed on purpose-built edge hardware or infrastructure platforms, including Inventec-based systems.

At the monitoring center level, the platform’s Vision Language Model intelligence layer provides centralized reasoning for live monitoring centers and alarm receiving centers. Built on NVIDIA Metropolis and NVIDIA open models, including Cosmos Reason and NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for video search and summarization, the system enables AI agents to analyze video streams, verify alerts and generate operator-ready insights.

These workloads run on accelerated infrastructure such as Inventec IGX Thor, GB10 platforms and RTX PRO 6000 servers, supporting scalable AI inference while improving monitoring efficiency and reducing false alarms.

The platform is managed through a centralized video management system that coordinates cameras, edge processing, recording and AI workflows across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. With role-based access control and integrated device management, the system is designed to scale from pilot deployments to large multi-site operations, particularly in sectors such as commercial construction, mobile edge deployments and live monitoring centers.

In addition to the platform debut, TotalMedia said it will preview next-generation intelligent camera and recording endpoints featuring embedded detection and AI compression designed to further extend its distributed intelligence architecture.