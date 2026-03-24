SAFR and Anava Launch Edge AI Facial Recognition Solution for Axis Cameras

SAFR, a RealNetworks company, and Anava, an expert in intelligent video solutions, have announced a new edge AI offering that runs SAFR facial recognition directly on Axis Communications network cameras using the Axis Camera Application Platform (ACAP). The solution is designed to deliver real-time facial recognition and video analytics at the edge while lowering infrastructure costs and improving deployment flexibility.

The SAFR Powered by Anava ACAP solution integrates SAFR’s computer vision engine directly into Axis cameras. By processing video within the camera instead of relying on centralized servers, organizations can reduce network bandwidth usage, decrease server hardware requirements and lower total cost of ownership for large-scale deployments. The integration also enables facial recognition events to flow into Axis Camera Station video management system as well as other video management systems, supporting existing workflows within Axis environments.

“By bringing our AI directly into Axis cameras, we are giving customers a smarter, leaner path to deploying facial recognition for security, access control, and business intelligence,” said Brad Donaldson, VP of Computer Vision at SAFR from RealNetworks. “Our collaboration with Anava and Axis allows system integrators and end users to take advantage of edge compute in a way that is both scalable and cost-effective.”

The solution leverages the Axis Camera Application Platform and operates natively within the Axis ecosystem. According to Axis Communications, the integration highlights the capabilities of ARTPEC processing and ACAP to deliver advanced analytics at the edge while reducing infrastructure complexity and operational costs.

“The Anava and SAFR integration showcases the power of ARTPEC processing and the ACAP platform to deliver advanced analytics directly at the edge,” said Drew Pacino, Business Development Manager at Axis Communications. “By reducing infrastructure complexity, this solution helps customers lower costs while unlocking greater operational efficiency and additional value from their Axis footprint.”

The SAFR Powered by Anava ACAP solution is designed to transform traditional surveillance into a proactive safety tool by enabling real-time recognition at the source. It supports applications such as bad actor detection and public safety while avoiding the latency and higher costs associated with server-dependent systems. Additional use cases include barrier-less access control along with occupancy and demographic analytics.

“By running SAFR software as an ACAP directly on Axis cameras, we’ve eliminated the need for costly, power-hungry onsite servers to process every stream,” said Ryan Wager, CEO of Anava. “This edge-based approach provides enterprises with a lean, highly scalable architecture that delivers the industry’s most advanced bad actor detection while maintaining a privacy-preserving posture. By utilizing Anonymous ID methodologies, we ensure that actionable intelligence is gathered without compromising individual data, all while driving massive infrastructure savings.”

The solution is designed for both existing and new Axis installations and can be combined with SAFR cloud or on-premises components to support hybrid architectures. This allows organizations to balance edge processing with centralized management, video storage and advanced analytics.

Key benefits of the SAFR Powered by Anava ACAP solution include lower total cost of ownership through reduced server hardware and network traffic, real-time performance for facial recognition and video analytics, flexible deployment options including edge, hybrid and cloud connected configurations and seamless integration into existing IP video infrastructures and workflows.

The solution is available for most Axis camera models through SAFR and Anava channel partners and authorized resellers. SAFR and Anava will demonstrate the edge-based facial recognition solution at ISC West from March 25 to March 27 at Booth #25081.