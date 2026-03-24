LVT Debuts Live Unit Surround for Full-Site Security Coverage

LVT, a leader in rapidly deployable security solutions, has introduced Live Unit Surround, a newly designed security camera and deterrence system aimed at providing full-site coverage. The offering expands the company’s portfolio of mobile units, pole-mounted systems and other video security solutions while supporting deployment on walls or rooftops.

Live Unit Surround features a modern design with distributed deterrence capabilities and supports between two and four heads per system with one to three cameras per head. The solution is designed to integrate with LVT’s existing ecosystem as the company continues advancing its presence in the intelligent site management market through a series of recent product releases focused on full-site coverage and integrated platform capabilities.

“Security shouldn't be limited by budget or square footage,” said George Bentinck, chief product officer at LiveView Technologies, Inc.. “We developed LVT Surround for buildings and unique sites where deploying multiple mobile units is simply too expensive or space-prohibitive. By leveraging LVT’s core technology through a centralized hub, we’re delivering greater visibility and a powerful deterrent in a much more economical and compact package.”

The Surround system supports flexible deployment and customizable camera configurations to accommodate a range of environments. It also includes a non-penetrating roof mount designed to allow for quick installation. The system is intended to complement other LVT offerings, including the company’s recently released GuardGate access control solution, while keeping all AI features optional so customers maintain control over their data.

“For too long, the cost of site coverage forced businesses to accept blind spots as a necessary risk,” said Chris Beckstead, president of LiveView Technologies, Inc.. “Surround is changing this equation, shifting the focus from managing vulnerability to achieving the total visibility required to stop crime before it happens.”

Beckstead added that alongside GuardGate and LPR, Surround contributes to a broader suite of tools intended to improve situational awareness and support a transition from passive monitoring to proactive crime prevention and coordinated response.

Live Unit Surround is expected to become available in Q2 2026. LVT will also showcase the system at ISC West at booth #28061, where attendees can view a demo.