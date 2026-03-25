ZeroEyes Introduces ZeroLink to Expand AI Gun Detection to Off-Network Environments

ZeroEyes has announced the limited availability of ZeroLink, a new solution designed to extend its AI-based gun detection and situational awareness capabilities to environments without traditional network connectivity. The company said the offering enables deployment of its software virtually anywhere, removing barriers tied to infrastructure and connectivity.

ZeroEyes, known for developing an AI gun detection video analytics platform that earned full U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, designed ZeroLink as an “anytime, anywhere” solution. The platform allows its technology to operate off-network, supporting use cases where connectivity limitations would otherwise prevent deployment.

Off-Network Deployment Expands Use Cases

ZeroEyes’ software integrates with new or existing digital security cameras. When a gun is detected, images are immediately sent to the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), a U.S.-based, fully in-house facility staffed around the clock by trained military and law enforcement veterans. If a threat is confirmed, alerts and actionable intelligence including visual description, gun type and last known location are dispatched to law enforcement and local security teams in as little as three to five seconds from detection.

ZeroLink is powered in partnership with Lanner’s Edge AI inference computers, enabling deployment in locations such as light poles, vehicles, buildings and mobile trailers. These systems can be used in parking lots, remote perimeters, event venues and other outdoor areas where permanent infrastructure may be limited.

Local Processing Aims to Improve Speed and Efficiency

By processing data locally, ZeroLink filters, analyzes and stores information on-site. According to the company, this approach reduces latency, conserves bandwidth and supports faster real-time decision-making.

“ZeroLink represents an important step forward in how organizations can extend security to locations that were previously difficult or cost-prohibitive to monitor,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “By removing the traditional barriers of infrastructure and connectivity, ZeroEyes is making it easier for businesses to deploy reliable, AI-based gun detection and situational awareness virtually anywhere.”