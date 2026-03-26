Hailo Showcases Edge AI-Powered Security Camera Innovations at ISC West 2026

At ISC West 2026, Hailo is demonstrating a range of intelligent security cameras and systems powered by its AI vision processors and accelerators, highlighting the growing shift toward on-device intelligence in physical security.

Exhibiting at Meeting Room 1007 at the Venetian Expo, the company is focusing on how edge AI is transforming security systems by enabling faster decision-making, reducing latency, and lowering reliance on cloud infrastructure. By moving intelligence directly into devices, Hailo’s technology allows cameras to process complex workloads locally while improving efficiency and privacy.

“Security cameras are becoming intelligent systems in their own right,” said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. “Instead of simply capturing video and sending it elsewhere for analysis, some of the most critical processing can take place directly on the device. That fundamentally changes how security systems are designed – enabling real-time insights while reducing latency and the cost and complexity of processing video at scale.”

At the center of the company’s showcase is the Hailo-15 family of AI vision processors, including the newly introduced Hailo-15L. The system-on-a-chip solution is designed for high-volume and mass market camera deployments, offering a compact memory footprint and low power requirements aimed at cost-sensitive platforms.

According to Danon, the Hailo-15 family expands what manufacturers can achieve with on-device AI, addressing traditional trade-offs between cost, memory, and power consumption while maintaining advanced AI vision capabilities.

Demonstrations at the event include several out-of-the-box features running directly on camera systems. These include AI-enhanced image quality for low-light conditions, free text search and event triggering powered by CLIP and VLM models, advanced video analytics operating in parallel with AI denoising, and real-time privacy masking.

The company said these capabilities illustrate how edge AI enables cameras to deliver advanced scene understanding and real-time insights while maintaining privacy protections and reducing dependence on cloud-based processing.

In addition to its AI vision processors, Hailo is also presenting its AI accelerator portfolio, including the Hailo-10H for generative AI applications at the edge and the Hailo-8, a DRAM-free accelerator designed for high-performance, low-power deployments.

Event demonstrations featuring these accelerators include a voice-controlled elevator system built on Raspberry Pi using the Hailo-10H-based AI HAT+ 2, as well as an Evolv eXpedite AI-powered bag scanning and weapon detection solution running on Advantech hardware with the Hailo-8.

With a growing customer base and developer ecosystem, Hailo said its technologies are supporting a wide range of deployments, from low-power smart cameras to large-scale video management systems.

ISC West attendees can view the demonstrations at Meeting Room 1007 from March 25 to March 27, 2026.