Brivo Introduces AI Video Agent Eeva to Expand Cloud-Based Security Capabilities

Brivo has introduced Eeva, an AI video agent designed to help business owners monitor security and operational activity across their environments using natural language prompts. The new offering extends the company’s Brivo Eagle Eye video management system, enabling users to deploy artificial intelligence across their camera networks without specialized expertise or hardware.

Eeva allows users to define what they want to detect by simply describing an activity in plain language. For example, users can instruct the system to identify when a worker is not wearing a safety vest, after which the AI begins monitoring for that event and issuing notifications. The platform also supports automated actions tied to detected activity.

According to Brivo CEO Dean Drako, Eeva is designed to function as a constant monitoring presence, delivering AI capabilities that are both accessible and adaptable across existing camera systems. The solution is camera agnostic and integrates with the Brivo Security Suite to provide real-time alerts and response capabilities.

The company highlighted several core benefits of Eeva, including ease of use through natural language inputs, rapid deployment across large camera networks, and enterprise-grade accuracy powered by vision-language models that can interpret context and spatial relationships. The system is also positioned as a proactive tool, enabling automated responses to detected events.

Eeva is currently being applied across multiple industries. In property management, it is used to identify illegal dumping, helping reduce cleanup costs and fines. Manufacturing environments are leveraging the technology to detect safety compliance issues, such as missing protective gear. Restaurants are using it to verify food safety practices, while gas stations and EV charging facilities are deploying it to detect theft and other illicit activity.

Kings Secure Technologies, a UK-based security integration firm, has implemented Eeva to address cable theft at EV charging stations. The system distinguishes between normal activity and attempts to remove charging cables from protected areas, offering a more advanced and manageable alternative to traditional analytics. The deployment has resulted in reduced costs associated with equipment replacement, downtime, and reputational impact.

In another deployment, Enter Security used Eeva at a residential complex in Lørenskog, Norway, to reduce illegal dumping. The AI was able to accurately identify improper waste disposal while filtering out normal usage of trash bins and distinguishing debris from surrounding environmental features. The implementation has helped property owners avoid cleanup expenses and fines while improving conditions for residents.

Eeva is available now and will be showcased at the ISC West 2026 event in Las Vegas, where Brivo plans to demonstrate its latest AI-powered security solutions.