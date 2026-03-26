Axis Communications Unveils New AI-Driven Security Innovations at ISC West 2026

Axis Communications has introduced a broad portfolio of new security technologies aimed at improving deployment flexibility, strengthening edge intelligence and supporting scalable, unified security systems.

The latest lineup reflects the continued convergence of physical security and IT, with solutions designed to integrate video, sensors and analytics into a single infrastructure. Among the highlights are a private cellular connectivity solution, a global shutter camera for high-speed environments, expanded thermal imaging options, new panoramic cameras and an enhanced access control portfolio.

Fredrik Nilsson, Vice President of the Americas at Axis Communications, said the new technologies are built to meet evolving operational demands and help organizations turn data from video and sensors into actionable insights. He added that the company’s open approach enables customers to deploy secure, scalable infrastructure where it is needed.

A key addition is the AXIS TP3604-E Private Cellular Back Box, which allows IP cameras to connect directly to enterprise private cellular networks without requiring traditional wired infrastructure. The solution is designed to simplify deployments by eliminating trenching and complex cabling, while providing secure connectivity through SIM-based authentication and encryption. It also enables expanded coverage in remote or infrastructure-limited environments, supporting broader surveillance and IoT integration. The product is expected to launch in the U.S. in August 2026.

Axis also introduced the AXIS P1486-LE Global Shutter Camera, described as the first of its kind in the video surveillance industry. Using CMOS global shutter technology, the camera captures distortion-free images of fast-moving objects, supporting accurate identification and forensic analysis. Built-in infrared illumination enhances visibility in low-light conditions, while onboard processing powered by the ARTPEC-9 system-on-chip enables real-time analytics at the edge. The camera is scheduled for availability in June 2026.

To support vehicle access control and traffic monitoring, Axis highlighted its AXIS License Plate Verifier, an edge-based application that enables real-time license plate recognition directly on compatible cameras. The solution supports automated allowlists and blocklists and can trigger actions such as opening gates, while also logging events for review. The application is currently available for licensing and trial.

Expanding its thermal portfolio, Axis introduced the AXIS Q2802-E Bispectral Camera and the AXIS F2180-TE Thermal Sensor. The bispectral camera combines thermal and visual imaging, allowing operators to detect, verify and monitor environmental conditions from a single device. Features include thermal-visual image fusion and temperature-based alerts. The thermal sensor offers discreet deployment with spot temperature monitoring when integrated with compatible systems. Both solutions are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2026.

Axis also announced new panoramic cameras in its M43 series, offering 360-degree coverage in 6 MP and 12 MP models. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the cameras include built-in infrared capabilities for low-light environments and support advanced edge analytics. Select models also include integrated microphones for audio streaming and analytics.

On the access control side, the company expanded its portfolio with new IP and OSDP door readers designed for secure, scalable systems. The readers support encrypted communication, multiple authentication methods including keypads and RFID cards and remote management through Axis Camera Station Secure Entry.

Axis Communications is showcasing these innovations at ISC West 2026, held March 25 to 27 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.