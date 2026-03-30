Xthings Showcases Unified Security and Long-Range Wireless Surveillance Innovations at ISC West

At ISC West 2026, Xthings introduced a series of solutions aimed at addressing persistent challenges in physical security, including system fragmentation, infrastructure limitations and the high cost of deploying coverage across large or remote environments.

The announcements include Xthings One, a modular on-premises security platform, X Tower, a solar-powered autonomous security system and Ulticam Wi-Fi HaLow long-range camera kits, all designed to operate with edge-based processing and simplified deployment models.

A Unified Foundation for Security and Operations

Xthings One serves as a unified security command center that combines video surveillance, access control, time and attendance and visitor management into a single edge-based platform. Running on the Xthings Station series of compact appliances, the system processes video analytics, access events and operational data locally using dedicated AI compute, eliminating dependence on cloud infrastructure while enabling scalability.

The platform is structured to allow organizations to start with specific applications such as video surveillance, access control or workforce management, then expand within the same system. Features include AI-powered video detection, centralized access credential management, presence-verified time tracking and digital visitor workflows. All system activity is linked through a single timeline that correlates video, access and attendance events, providing a unified view of operations.

According to Raj Sundar, Senior Director of Product Management at Xthings, the platform addresses long-standing issues caused by fragmented systems by delivering a single, locally deployed interface that can scale with business needs.

Extending Coverage Beyond Traditional Infrastructure

Building on this unified platform approach, Xthings introduced X Tower to address deployment challenges in environments where fixed infrastructure is limited or unavailable. The autonomous system is designed for rapid deployment, combining four 4K cameras, radar sensing and on-device AI to provide 360-degree monitoring and real-time event detection.

X Tower operates as a self-contained unit with solar power, integrated battery storage and 4G/LTE connectivity, enabling deployment without trenching or wiring. Edge-based processing supports real-time analysis of events such as intrusion, perimeter breaches and loitering, while configurable alerts, lighting and two-way communication enable immediate response.

The system is intended for use across commercial, industrial and public sector environments, including construction sites, campuses, public spaces and remote infrastructure locations. It also integrates with the Xthings platform, allowing centralized monitoring across multiple sites.

Bridging the Gap with Long-Range Wireless Surveillance

Further expanding its approach to flexible deployment, Xthings unveiled Ulticam long-range wireless camera systems built on the Wi-Fi HaLow standard. These systems are designed to extend video coverage to areas that are difficult or costly to reach with traditional wired or Wi-Fi networks.

The Long-Range Wireless AI Security Kit includes a HaLow gateway and four cameras capable of transmitting up to one kilometer, while the Wireless Long Range 8-Camera Bullet Kit provides a full-site solution with an eight-channel NVR and eight cameras. Both systems feature on-device AI analytics for detecting and classifying events such as intrusion, line crossing and loitering, along with person, vehicle and pet identification.

The cameras also incorporate Always-On Video technology, which continuously captures keyframes to enable immediate detection and provide pre-event footage, addressing limitations associated with motion-triggered recording. Additional capabilities include two-way audio, fire and smoke detection and hybrid wired or wireless deployment options.

The Ulticam systems are designed to reduce installation complexity by eliminating the need for trenching, wireless bridges or mesh networks, while also offering free cloud storage alongside local recording.

All three solutions were showcased at ISC West 2026 at the Xthings booth, where attendees had the opportunity to see the platform, tower and long-range camera systems in action. For dealer and integrator partnership inquiries, visit the Xthings partner page.