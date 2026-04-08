ZeroEyes Partners with Ark Strategic to Deliver Integrated 3D Mapping and AI Threat Detection

ZeroEyes has announced a partnership with Ark Strategic to introduce a 3D mapping solution designed to enhance situational awareness for schools, law enforcement and first responders. The solution is currently available in limited release and aims to provide a level of detail and responsiveness beyond traditional mapping technologies.

Ark Strategic’s platform combines aerial and interior mapping technologies to create a comprehensive operational view of facilities. Proprietary drone systems equipped with high-resolution sensors capture detailed exterior imagery, which is integrated into the platform to provide visibility into buildings, sight lines and exterior assets. Inside, LIDAR and AI-powered point clouds generate fully colorized, interactive 3D maps that allow users to locate and navigate to critical assets such as Automated External Defibrillators and security cameras.

When paired with ZeroEyes’ AI threat detection software, the integrated solution enables first responders to identify critical assets more quickly and respond to threats with greater precision. The system overlays onto existing digital security cameras and detects visible firearms or knives. If a potential threat is identified, images are sent to the ZeroEyes Operations Center, a U.S.-based facility staffed around the clock by military and law enforcement veterans. Once verified, alerts including visual descriptions, weapon type and last known location are dispatched to security teams and law enforcement within seconds.

The integration also connects detection alerts to their exact positions within the 3D map, allowing responders to navigate directly to areas of concern. The cloud-based system requires no installation for local law enforcement and provides annotated maps that show camera placement, fields of view and potential blind spots. Additional operational layers and interactive measurements are designed to help security teams assess situations and make informed decisions in real time.

ZeroEyes CEO and cofounder Mike Lahiff said the partnership delivers a complete operational picture inside and outside a building by combining AI-based detection, immersive mapping and a 24/7 operations center, enabling faster and more precise responses. Ark Strategic CEO Daniel Hamm added that the integration brings together detailed 3D mapping and real-time threat intelligence to provide a clearer and more actionable view of environments, allowing teams to navigate incidents with greater speed and confidence.

The announcement follows ZeroEyes’ recent additions of knife detection, real-time threat geolocation and expanded analytics capabilities, underscoring the company’s focus on building a comprehensive security platform that unifies alerts, operational awareness and investigative insights.