Fort Lee Police Department Modernizes City-Wide Public Safety Operations with Genetec Platform

The Fort Lee Police Department (FLPD) in New Jersey has modernized its city-wide public safety operations using Genetec Security Center, including video management, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) and Clearance digital evidence management.

Fort Lee sits at the foot of the George Washington Bridge and experiences more than 300,000 vehicles crossing into and out of Manhattan each day. This constant traffic flow creates public safety challenges including transient crime and time-sensitive incidents. To address these needs, FLPD implemented an open, IP-based system designed to support rapid response and improved coordination.

The department initially deployed Genetec video management within Security Center to oversee a growing network of surveillance cameras. Today, FLPD manages more than 200 cameras across the borough. Using the Federation feature within Security Center, the department also integrates video feeds from local schools and a parking garage, expanding visibility for dispatchers and officers.

To enhance vehicle-related investigations, FLPD added ALPR capabilities. Dispatchers can access video and ALPR data through an interactive city map and quickly share information with officers in the field to support real-time response.

“With Genetec solutions, our dispatchers and officers are empowered to handle any situation quickly and effectively. We’ve seen huge efficiency gains across our operations,” said Captain Thomas Porto of the Fort Lee Police Department.

For investigative workflows, FLPD uses Clearance to centralize and manage digital evidence. Video, interview recordings and vehicle data are compiled into case files that can be securely shared with authorized personnel. The system also enables witnesses and businesses to upload video evidence through secure links, which is automatically organized into the appropriate case file.

“Before, requesting video from witnesses or businesses was a challenge. Now, we can email a secure link, and the witness or business can upload the files. It automatically gets logged in the right case file. And since Clearance supports many different video codecs, we can view the video right away,” said Captain Porto.

With the unified platform in place, FLPD says it continues to expand its public safety initiatives in line with operational and budget priorities while improving officer effectiveness and community protection.