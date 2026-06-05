Alarm Detection Systems Launches AI-Powered SEEKER Remote Video Monitoring Platform

Alarm Detection Systems' new SEEKER platform combines AI-powered video analytics with live monitoring professionals to detect and respond to security threats in real time.

Alarm Detection Systems (ADS) has introduced ADS SEEKER Remote Video Monitoring, a new AI-powered platform designed to provide real-time threat detection, verification and response for businesses seeking a more proactive approach to security.

The company said SEEKER enhances existing security infrastructure by adding intelligent analytics and live monitoring capabilities to cameras and other security systems already in place. By combining artificial intelligence with trained video analysts, the platform is designed to identify potential threats and respond before incidents escalate.

According to ADS, the platform addresses the growing need for security solutions that can react during an event rather than simply documenting it after the fact.

“Security challenges today are no longer static, and businesses need solutions that can respond during an event, not after,” said Jason Tague, Director of Remote Video Monitoring at ADS. “SEEKER enables our customers to identify risks in real time and take immediate action, delivering a smarter and more effective approach to protecting people, property, and operations. SEEKER is an industry GAME CHANGER.”

Unlike traditional surveillance systems that primarily record footage for later review, SEEKER is designed to actively monitor environments as incidents unfold. ADS said AI-enabled cameras identify activity while software filters out non-threatening events. When intervention is required, trained monitoring professionals can respond immediately.

The platform also includes several advanced monitoring features. These include remote guard tours, video verification and Event-Based Analytic Response, a capability that activates additional cameras throughout a property when a threat is detected. SEEKER also incorporates voice-down technology, allowing operators to communicate directly with and potentially deter intruders in real time.

Each monitored incident is documented through time-stamped video recordings and reporting tools, providing organizations with both immediate visibility into events and historical records for future review.

ADS said SEEKER is designed to be adaptable to the specific needs of different customers. The platform uses a customizable, rule-based standard operating procedure framework that allows businesses to establish virtual perimeters and configure event triggers based on their unique operational requirements.

The system is also capable of distinguishing between people, vehicles and environmental or seasonal activity, which ADS said helps reduce unnecessary alerts while ensuring genuine security risks receive attention.

Alongside the SEEKER launch, ADS announced an expansion of its remote monitoring capabilities through a new fleet of Mobile Defense Trailers. Intended for outdoor and temporary applications, the units can be rapidly deployed to locations where permanent security infrastructure may not be available.

The trailers provide continuous monitoring through integrated solar power systems and battery backup, enabling security coverage in a variety of environments while reducing dependence on fixed infrastructure.

ADS said the SEEKER platform and Mobile Defense Trailers are intended to provide organizations with a more responsive and flexible security solution that combines AI-driven analytics, human oversight and customizable monitoring strategies.